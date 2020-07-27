PBA eyes team practice resumption by early August

MANILA, Philippines – With the official government clearance expected anytime now, the PBA is looking to roll with the teams’ much-awaited training return by August 3 or 4 at the earliest.

At the same time, the pro league is also pushing back by a month its decision-making meeting on the fate of the disrupted Season 45, eyeing a verdict in September instead of August as originally planned.

League Commissioner Willie Marcial said once the IATF releases the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) allowing limited practices, the PBA will first arrange for the PCR testing of the teams before actually sending them to the gyms.

“Kung by Monday makuha na natin, siguro makakapag-practice tayo ng August 3 or 4 (If we can get the government order by Monday, I think we can start the practices by August 3 or 4),” Marcial told the STAR.

The PBA had initially targeted a July 22 training restart but held it off since the JAO that will govern the conduct of the physical conditioning is yet to be formally issued.

“On track pa rin tayo sa schedule. Sana by September payagan na tayo mag scrimmage (We’re still on track. Hopefully by September we’ll be allowed to do scrimmages already),” said Marcial.

As practices will get going in August, Marcial said he asked the board to reset to September the crucial gab, where it will decide whether to continue with the Philippine Cup or cancel the season altogether.

“Magsisimula pa lang ang practices ng August so i-move na lang namin sa September yung meeting (We’ll just be starting practices in August so it will be wise if we move the meeting to September),” he explained.

Games and Amusements Board chairman Baham Mitra, one of the signatories to the JAO along with the Department of Health and the Philippine Sports Commission, said last Saturday that he expects the order to be out by Monday.

“Nagpapasalamat kami sa gobyerno na papayagan na tayo. After that, mag-set-up tayo ng testing and siguro after six, eight days, start ng practices (We’re thankful to the government for allowing us. Next step is to set up testing and after six or eight days, we’ll start practices),” said Marcial.

According to the Marcial, the three San Miguel Corp. teams will undergo the mandatory tests at the SMC facility while the nine other squads will have theirs at the Makati Medical Center.