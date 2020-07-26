COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Irish Magno
Released
Olympian Irish Magno's flight home delayed anew
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2020 - 4:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — Irish Magno’s plan of continuing her preparations for the Tokyo Olympics in Iloilo got stalled anew after another delay of her homecoming to Iloilo.

The flyweight fighter was supposed to fly back home Monday but her flight was rescheduled to August 3, prolonging her stay at the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City for over a month since their arrival from Baguio last July 1.

The setback will leave the Olympian the only member of the Philippine women’s boxing team in Ultra as some already went home in Bacolod last Friday and others are scheduled to depart to Davao Monday.

Magno already planned on ramping up her training with former mentors in Janiuay, Iloilo under a more relaxed Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ) aside from celebrating her 29th birthday on July 29.

“Malungkot po kasi akala ko makikita ko na family ko pero wala pong magawa kasi cancelled yung flight,” Magno told The STAR, adding that stress is already taking toll on her during this long quarantine.

Magno and the Filipina boxers also spent three months in Baguio during the hard lockdown before being recalled to Manila and to their respective hometowns as part of the belt-tightening measures of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC).

For now, Magno is trying to stay upbeat and focused on limited training (running, shadowbox and jump rope workout) while waiting to finally get home.

Magno is among the four Filipino qualifiers to the postponed Tokyo Olympics so far with fellow boxer Eumir Marcial, gymnast Caloy Yulo and pole vaulter EJ Obiena. 

