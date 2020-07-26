First pro 3x3 hoops league looms for Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines will have its first professional 3x3 basketball league soon in Chooks-to-Go 3x3 Pilipinas League.

Games and Amusement Board chairman Abraham Mitra said the league had already submitted fillers of their intent to turn pro with hopes of making their much-awaited debut this year.

“They wrote to GAB already and we are included to approve their application,” Mitra told The STAR on Sunday.

Although the league has yet to be granted pro status, it secured approval from the Inter-Agency Task Force to resume training next week along with the PBA, Philippine Football League and boxing.

League commissioner Eric Altamirano confirmed the news.

“Yes and hopefully once we start our season, this year,” said Altamirano.

Mitra said Chooks-to-Go wants to focus on the Olympic Qualifying Tournament first before assuming pro-status.

The OQT is set next year in Austria.

Half of the four-man team — Alvin Pasaol and Joshua Munzon — are part of the Chooks-to-Go pool.

The other members of the squad are CJ Perez and Moa Tautuaa, who are both from the PBA.

“For now they will play under the Philippine Sports Commission because of the OQT they will be training for. But after it, they said they want to turn pro,” said Mitra.