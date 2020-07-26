COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Gilas Youth coach Sandy Arespacochaga (L) and Kai Sotto
Released
Coach Arespacochaga sees uphill battle with post-Kai Sotto Gilas Youth
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2020 - 2:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas Youth has been on a rise under the wing of NBA G League-bound Kai Sotto.

With the 7'2" cager, the Filipino youth squad reached unprecedented heights — qualifying to both the 2018 Under-18 and 2019 Under-19 World Cups.

But with Sotto and fellow young Filipino bigs AJ Edu, Geo Chiu, Carl Tamayo and Raven Cortez's time with the squad getting thinner, the uncertainty of the future is something to ponder on.

Gilas Youth head coach Sandy Arespacochaga recently spoke on Tiebreaker Vods' Coaches Unfiltered where he revealed it would be an uphill battle for the squad in the next era.

Missing the likes of Sotto, Edu and company once they move up to the senior team, Arespacochaga puts a premium on cooperation from schools.

"We're hoping that magkaroon pa ng further cooperation with the schools... I mean sa practice schedules, and like I said, we've gotten a lot of help and cooperation also. But of course... coming up with a team, you really need a lot of time," he said.

Looking at the current pool of youth players like NU's Kenji Duremdes and Echo Laure, UP's Jordi Gomez de Liano and Ateneo's Ian Espinosa and Lebron Lopez, there is still a lot of talent to go around.

But with the absence of the bigs the Gilas youth program had during Sotto's early days, Arespacochaga will lean on the team's chemistry and camaraderie.

"I think we should come up with a team na hindi lang basta collection ng talented players, but we have to come up with a team that have been practicing for a long time and have been practicing together to come up with a really strong team in order for us to compete internationally," he said.

While the post-Kai Sotto Gilas Youth team will indeed undergo a rebuilding phase, there isn't a lack of talent in the country.

Like any other team, Gilas Youth would simply need consistent training and program to still reach the same heights and even overachieve in the next few years.

