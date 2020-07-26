MPBL invasion on the horizon

MANILA, Philippines — They were under the radar before drawing attention in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League. There they appeared on the screen as specks, glowed against the backdrop, and were noticed by Philippine Basketball Association.

Aris Dionisio, Mike Ayonayon, Chris Bitoon, and Will McAloney are ready to cross over when Asia's first pro league reopens.

Having played outside of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines and the National Collegiate Athletic Association, they went undetected by scouts before they strutted their stuff on television.

Dionisio and Ayonayon are ready to provide instant impact, while Bitoon and McAloney can be the steals of the PBA draft.

The 6-foot-4 Dionisio, shooter, rebounder, and sharp defender for the Manila Stars, can be a stretch four or small forward for the Magnolia Hotshots. He posted well-rounded averages of 13.7 points, 9 rebounds, 2.4 blocks,1.5 steals, and 2.1 assists in the stalled Lakan Season.

He powered St. Clare-Caloocan to back-to-back Naascu titles in 2016 and 2017, becoming the MVP on both occasions.

Ayonayon is a 6-foot skywalker from Philippine Christian University. He was named MPBL Datu Cup Finals MVP after shoving the San Juan Knights to the title.

He's expected to blossom under coach Yeng Guiao 's system with the NLEX Road Warriors when he's done playing for the Knights, who are in the North Division final of the stalled Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season.

Tiny, speedy and flashy, Bitoon can be a game-changer as what he did with Manuel Luis Quezon University and the Stars. He can score off the bench and be a dependable reliever for Blackwater Elite as shown by his averages of 15 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.7 steals.

The burly McAloney patrolled the slot for Cebu-Casino Alcohol, but at 6-foot-4 will most likely be used as an undersized power forward by the Road Warriors.

Also turning pro are Allyn Bulanadi (Basilan Steel), Rey Suerte (Batangas-Tanduay), Arvin Tolentino (Batangas-Tanduay), Prince Rivero (Batangas-Tanduay), Vince Tolentino (Bataan Risers), Richard Escoto (Iloilo Bolts), Rey Publico (Iloilo Bolts) and Aaron Black (Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines).

Unlike the first four, however, Bulanadi and co. are either NCAA or UAAP products.

The 6-foot-2 Bulanadi, star of San Sebastian College, and the 6-3 Suerte, University of the East transferee, are members of the national training pool, while the 6-5 Arvin Tolentino, a stalwart of Far Eastern University, was a former national under-16 player.

An explosive scorer, Bulanadi is bound to finish the MPBL season with Basilan Steel, which is tied with the Davao Occidental Tigers in the South Division finals at 1-1 when the nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus scourge.

The 6-4 Rivero played for De la Salle University, the 6-3 Vince Tolentino for Ateneo de Manila University, the 6-3 Escoto for FEU, the 6-4 Publico for Letran, and the 6-1 Black for Ateneo.

Rivero and Tolentino will suit up for Rain or Shine, Escoto for Blackwater, and Bulanadi and Publico for Alaska.

After a two-game stint with Blackwater in 2013, Jhaymo Eguilos, the 6-foot-6 starting center of Batangas-Tanduay will be testing his mettle anew in the PBA with the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

These are a solid bunch representative of the MPBL brand of play — highly physical and mostly freewheeling.

But better watch out for Dionisio and Ayonayon. They're out to impress right away.