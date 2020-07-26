COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
(L-R) Chris Bitoon, Aris Dionisio, Will McAloney, Mike Ayonayon
MPBL invasion on the horizon
Roy Luarca (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2020 - 1:11pm

MANILA, Philippines — They were under the radar before drawing attention in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League. There they appeared on the screen as specks, glowed against the backdrop, and were noticed by Philippine Basketball Association.

Aris Dionisio, Mike Ayonayon, Chris Bitoon, and Will McAloney are ready to cross over when Asia's first pro league reopens.

Having played outside of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines and the National Collegiate Athletic Association, they went undetected by scouts before they strutted their stuff on television.

Dionisio and Ayonayon are ready to provide instant impact, while Bitoon and McAloney can be the steals of the PBA draft.

The 6-foot-4 Dionisio, shooter, rebounder, and sharp defender for the Manila Stars, can be a stretch four or small forward for the Magnolia Hotshots. He posted well-rounded averages of 13.7 points, 9 rebounds, 2.4 blocks,1.5 steals, and 2.1 assists in the stalled Lakan Season.

He powered St. Clare-Caloocan to back-to-back Naascu titles in 2016 and 2017, becoming the MVP on both occasions.

Ayonayon is a 6-foot skywalker from Philippine Christian University. He was named MPBL Datu Cup Finals MVP after shoving the San Juan Knights to the title.

He's expected to blossom under coach Yeng Guiao 's system with the NLEX Road Warriors when he's done playing for the Knights, who are in the North Division final of the stalled Chooks-to-Go/MPBL Lakan Season.

Tiny, speedy and flashy, Bitoon can be a game-changer as what he did with Manuel Luis Quezon University and the Stars. He can score off the bench and be a dependable reliever for Blackwater Elite as shown by his averages of 15 points, 3.8 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1.7 steals.

The burly McAloney patrolled the slot for Cebu-Casino Alcohol, but at 6-foot-4 will most likely be used as an undersized power forward by the Road Warriors.

Also turning pro are Allyn Bulanadi (Basilan Steel), Rey Suerte (Batangas-Tanduay), Arvin Tolentino (Batangas-Tanduay), Prince Rivero (Batangas-Tanduay), Vince Tolentino (Bataan Risers), Richard Escoto (Iloilo Bolts), Rey Publico (Iloilo Bolts) and Aaron Black (Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines).

Unlike the first four, however, Bulanadi and co. are either NCAA or UAAP products.

The 6-foot-2 Bulanadi, star of San Sebastian College, and the 6-3 Suerte, University of the East transferee, are members of the national training pool, while the 6-5 Arvin Tolentino, a stalwart of Far Eastern University, was a former national under-16 player.

An explosive scorer, Bulanadi  is bound to finish the MPBL season with Basilan Steel, which is tied with the Davao Occidental Tigers in the South Division finals at 1-1 when the nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the coronavirus scourge.

The 6-4 Rivero played for De la Salle University, the 6-3 Vince Tolentino for Ateneo de Manila University, the 6-3 Escoto for FEU, the 6-4 Publico for Letran, and the 6-1 Black for Ateneo.

Rivero and Tolentino will suit up for Rain or Shine, Escoto for Blackwater, and Bulanadi and Publico for Alaska.

After a two-game stint with Blackwater in 2013, Jhaymo Eguilos, the 6-foot-6 starting center of Batangas-Tanduay will be testing his mettle anew in the PBA with the Phoenix Fuel Masters.

These are a solid bunch representative of the MPBL brand of play — highly physical and mostly freewheeling.

But better watch out for Dionisio and Ayonayon. They're out to impress right away.

Philstar
UP's Juan Gomez de Liaño open to playing overseas
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
With fellow UAAP talents Thirdy Ravena and Ken Tuffin already on their way to gaining international experience, the former...
Sports
fbfb
Carlsen stays hot online
By Edgar De Castro | 13 hours ago
Magnus Carlsen posted his fourth consecutive victory to take a one-point lead at the Legends of Chess online Grand Tour, putting...
Sports
fbfb
Juan, Javi Gomez de Liaño delay return to UP after MPBL scraps fourth season
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
The two brothers were supposed to debut for Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) squad Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards...
Sports
fbfb
Incoming Ateneo women's football rookie dies of COVID-19 complications
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Alyana Bautista, 17, played as a defender for Nomad Girls FC in the PFF Women's League in 2019 and was a graduate of Miriam...
Sports
fbfb
Irish Magno to resume Olympic training back home in Iloilo
By John Bryan Ulanday | 22 hours ago
Coming from almost a month of stay at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City, the flyweight fighter is scheduled to fly home...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
UST crowned double champs as UAAP hosting passed on to La Salle
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
UST took its 44th overall crown in the seniors division with 209 points while the Tiger Cubs took its sixth straight general...
Sports
fbfb
Kouame on Gilas stint: I super like it
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Ateneo’s Ivorian slotman Angelo Kouame is ready to answer the call of Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbfb
PBA gets green light
By Abac Cordero | 13 hours ago
Games and Amusements Board chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra has practically assured the PBA and its 12 teams that...
Sports
fbfb
Volleyball fiesta tomorrow
By Joaquin M. Henson | 13 hours ago
We’re calling it a volleyball fiesta as five of the country’s most outstanding players come together as guests...
Sports
fbfb
PSC rescues stranded individuals
By Joey Villar | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission is keeping its doors open to anyone or everyone in need in these trying times.
Sports
fbfb
