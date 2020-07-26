COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Juan Gomez de Liaño
UAAP
UP's Juan Gomez de Liaño open to playing overseas
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 26, 2020 - 10:50am

MANILA, Philippines — UP Fighting Maroons' Juan Gomez de Liaño isn't closing the door on heading overseas.

With fellow UAAP talents Thirdy Ravena and Ken Tuffin already on their way to gaining international experience, the former UAAP Mythical Five Member revealed he may follow their footsteps in the near future.

"There are [a] few actually, pero nothing official eh so I wouldn't say na offer talaga siya," Gomez de Liaño said on opportunities to play overseas during the recent episode of the Tiebreaker Vods' Prospects Pod.

"Personally, it's been a goal of mine to play overseas especially that I have a Spanish passport din eh so it would be much easier to play in different clubs," he added.

Gomez de Liaño was an integral part of the Fighting Maroons' rise from cellar-dwellers to title contenders in the UAAP.

With his older brother Javi, Gomez de Liaño provided crucial talent to the Diliman squad.

But both he and Javi announced they would be sitting out the next UAAP season to focus on national team duties as well as other opportunities like the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

And with overseas play presenting itself to Gomez de Liaño, the former Batang Gilas mainstay just wants to make sure he doesn't have any regrets.

"Pagtanda ko I don't want to look back and say I should have done this. I don't want that to happen. I just want to live to everything that I have right now especially when I am still young," he said.

BASKETBALL UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Carlsen stays hot online
By Edgar De Castro | 12 hours ago
Magnus Carlsen posted his fourth consecutive victory to take a one-point lead at the Legends of Chess online Grand Tour, putting...
Sports
fbfb
Juan, Javi Gomez de Liaño delay return to UP after MPBL scraps fourth season
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
The two brothers were supposed to debut for Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) squad Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards...
Sports
fbfb
Incoming Ateneo women's football rookie dies of COVID-19 complications
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Alyana Bautista, 17, played as a defender for Nomad Girls FC in the PFF Women's League in 2019 and was a graduate of Miriam...
Sports
fbfb
Irish Magno to resume Olympic training back home in Iloilo
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Coming from almost a month of stay at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City, the flyweight fighter is scheduled to fly home...
Sports
fbfb
PSC rescues stranded individuals
By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission is keeping its doors open to anyone or everyone in need in these trying times.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
UST crowned double champs as UAAP hosting passed on to La Salle
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
UST took its 44th overall crown in the seniors division with 209 points while the Tiger Cubs took its sixth straight general...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Kouame on Gilas stint: I super like it
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
Ateneo’s Ivorian slotman Angelo Kouame is ready to answer the call of Gilas Pilipinas.
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
PBA gets green light
By Abac Cordero | 12 hours ago
Games and Amusements Board chairman Abraham “Baham” Mitra has practically assured the PBA and its 12 teams that...
Sports
fbfb
12 hours ago
Volleyball fiesta tomorrow
By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
We’re calling it a volleyball fiesta as five of the country’s most outstanding players come together as guests...
Sports
fbfb
21 hours ago
Jr. NBA goes online for safety
By Luisa Morales | 21 hours ago
Foregoing its usual setup of physical camps and competition, the NBA's youth program will be using technology in reaching...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with