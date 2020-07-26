UP's Juan Gomez de Liaño open to playing overseas

MANILA, Philippines — UP Fighting Maroons' Juan Gomez de Liaño isn't closing the door on heading overseas.

With fellow UAAP talents Thirdy Ravena and Ken Tuffin already on their way to gaining international experience, the former UAAP Mythical Five Member revealed he may follow their footsteps in the near future.

"There are [a] few actually, pero nothing official eh so I wouldn't say na offer talaga siya," Gomez de Liaño said on opportunities to play overseas during the recent episode of the Tiebreaker Vods' Prospects Pod.

"Personally, it's been a goal of mine to play overseas especially that I have a Spanish passport din eh so it would be much easier to play in different clubs," he added.

Gomez de Liaño was an integral part of the Fighting Maroons' rise from cellar-dwellers to title contenders in the UAAP.

With his older brother Javi, Gomez de Liaño provided crucial talent to the Diliman squad.

But both he and Javi announced they would be sitting out the next UAAP season to focus on national team duties as well as other opportunities like the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

And with overseas play presenting itself to Gomez de Liaño, the former Batang Gilas mainstay just wants to make sure he doesn't have any regrets.

"Pagtanda ko I don't want to look back and say I should have done this. I don't want that to happen. I just want to live to everything that I have right now especially when I am still young," he said.