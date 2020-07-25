Jr. NBA goes online for safety

MANILA, Philippines — Jr. NBA, whose developmental program has produced local stars like Kai Sotto, Ricci Rivero and Kobe Paras, is set to go online amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Foregoing its usual setup of physical camps and competition, the NBA's youth program will be using technology in reaching out to thousands of youth players from all over the world, including the Philippines.

Teens will be able to compete in virtual basketball competitions against international players through Homecourt, a mobile basketball training app.

Teams from each region will be placed into US and international brackets where they will compete in a single-elimination format.

Winners from both brackets will face-off in the global championship in August.

Last year, four Filipinos represented Asia in the Jr. NBA Global Championship in Orlando, Florida.

Apart from the virtual competitions, participants will also be able to attend leadership and life skills development sessions alongside different NBA and WNBA talents.

Players will also be able to immerse themselves in a "virtual campus" where the cagers will have the opportunty to create personalized avatars and particiapte in activities with peers from around the world.

The Jr. NBA virtual experience will culminate with a "Day of Celebration" online in Orlando later in August as part of the NBA season restart.

As other sporting programs have learned to adpat, the Jr. NBA is finding ways to keep itself accessible to basketball teens across the world.