COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Camille Nolasco was one of four Filipinos who represented Asia Pacific in the Jr. NBA Global Championship in 2019
Released
Jr. NBA goes online for safety
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2020 - 2:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — Jr. NBA, whose developmental program has produced local stars like Kai Sotto, Ricci Rivero and Kobe Paras, is set to go online amid the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Foregoing its usual setup of physical camps and competition, the NBA's youth program will be using technology in reaching out to thousands of youth players from all over the world, including the Philippines.

Teens will be able to compete in virtual basketball competitions against international players through Homecourt, a mobile basketball training app.

Teams from each region will be placed into US and international brackets where they will compete in a single-elimination format.

Winners from both brackets will face-off in the global championship in August.

Last year, four Filipinos represented Asia in the Jr. NBA Global Championship in Orlando, Florida.

Apart from the virtual competitions, participants will also be able to attend leadership and life skills development sessions alongside different NBA and WNBA talents.

Players will also be able to immerse themselves in a "virtual campus" where the cagers will have the opportunty to create personalized avatars and particiapte in activities with peers from around the world.

The Jr. NBA virtual experience will culminate with a "Day of Celebration" online in Orlando later in August as part of the NBA season restart.

As other sporting programs have learned to adpat, the Jr. NBA is finding ways to keep itself accessible to basketball teens across the world.

BASKETBALL NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Incoming Ateneo women's football rookie dies of COVID-19 complications
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Alyana Bautista, 17, played as a defender for Nomad Girls FC in the PFF Women's League in 2019 and was a graduate of Miriam...
Sports
fbfb
Raptors, Thunder, Sixers top opponents in NBA scrimmages
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
With all 22 squads done with their first scrimmage, the next two practice games will use the regular 48-minute game setu...
Sports
fbfb
Overseas-bound Gilas women still committed to national team
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Animam, a mainstay of the senior team, will play as an import for Taiwan's Shih Hsin University while youth player Fajardo...
Sports
fbfb
Juan, Javi Gomez de Liaño delay return to UP after MPBL scraps fourth season
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
The two brothers were supposed to debut for Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) squad Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards...
Sports
fbfb
Remembering Dodong Bascon
By Bill Velasco | July 25, 2020 - 12:00am
“Sweet is the memory of distant friends! Like the mellow rays of the departing sun, it falls tenderly, yet sadly, on the heart.” – Washington Irving
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Irish Magno to resume Olympic training back home in Iloilo
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Coming from almost a month of stay at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City, the flyweight fighter is scheduled to fly home...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
LOOK: Stranded individuals cramped up inside Rizal Memorial Sports Complex
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Along with other PSC venues like the PhilSports Complex in Pasig City, Rizal Memorial has been serving as an additional facility...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
All For More: UAAP 82's golden moments
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Before the collegiate league draws the curtains on the Ateneo-hosted 82nd season with its closing ceremonies on July 25, Philstar.com...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
POC charter stays as is
By Joey Villar | 16 hours ago
The Philippine Olym[pic Committee’s plan to institute sweeping reforms suffered a major blow as almost all its proposed...
Sports
fbfb
16 hours ago
Casimero may settle for another foe
By Joaquin M. Henson | 16 hours ago
It’s still not certain when super WBA/IBF bantamweight champion Naoya Inoue will arrive in Las Vegas and his appointment...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with