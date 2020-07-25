COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Juan (L) and Javi Gomez de Liaño were supposed to debut for MPBL squad Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards
Juan, Javi Gomez de Liaño delay return to UP after MPBL scraps fourth season
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2020 - 2:30pm

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons may just need to wait a little longer before Juan and Javi Gomez de Liaño return to represent the Maroon and White.

The two brothers were supposed to debut for Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) squad Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards this year.

But with the fourth season of the MPBL scrapped due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the brothers' return to UAAP action may be delayed.

"Sinabi sa amin hindi matutuloy yung MPBL this season so it's a big [change] in my plans kasi I'm supposed to graduate na rin this year," Javi said in the recent episode of the Tiebreaker Vods' The Prospect Pod.

"Next year, I really want to play again for UP right after my stint with Nueva Ecija, pero wala, delayed. So next year I'm gonna play with Nueva Ecija pa rin. Whenever Season 84 is, I'll be playing for UP," he added.

The older Javi was the first to announce his decision to forego playing in UAAP Season 83 to focus on national team and semi-pro opportunities.

Both he and Juan were both called up to the Gilas Pilipinas training pool earlier this year.

But the brothers made it clear that a return to the Fighting Maroons is still on the table — and with brothers Joe and Jordi also possibly suiting up for UP's Team A, it won't be a long shot to see four Gomez de Liaño's in UP jerseys.

"It would mean the world to me," Juan said of the possibility of playing with his three brothers in UP.

"We have not seen four brothers in one team pero yun, I've been in UP na nga for seven years and like personally, I just want to bring a championship... Pero ayun, I decided to sit out kasi I'm trying to chase a dream eh," he added.

