COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Overseas-bound Jack Danielle Anima (L) and Ella Fajardo will still be part of the Gilas Women's program
FIBA
Overseas-bound Gilas women still committed to national team
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2020 - 1:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Despite heading overseas, Gilas women players Jack Danielle Animam and Ella Fajardo are still willing to play for flag and country.

Animam, a mainstay of the senior team, will play as an import for Taiwan's Shih Hsin University while youth player Fajardo recently committed to NCAA Division I school Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey.

"They can still play for us," Gilas women head coach Pat Aquino assured in a recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' Coaches Unfiltered podcast.

"With Jack [Animam], we had that understanding with the Taiwanese head coach that she'll be allowed when the national team is in play. So that will be good for us," he said.

For Fajardo's part, Fairleigh Dickinson University is also lenient in letting national team players go back to their own countries when the need arises.

Aquino said that Fajardo had greatly considered the national team calendar in negotiating her contract with the NCAA Division I school.

"I'm so happy that Ella still thought about those things with the schedule of FIBA," he said.

Despite the continued commitment of both cagebelles, Aquino is continuing his search for possible recruits to strengthen the women's squad.

After their first-ever Southeast Asian Games gold last December, the Gilas women are still looking to up their game.

"I'm still recruiting in the States for Fil-Am girls," Aquino said, with Fil-Am Kelli Hayes among the recent Gilas women recruits.

"People from Canada also have been giving me some profiles for future national team members," he added. 

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Incoming Ateneo women's football rookie dies of COVID-19 complications
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Alyana Bautista, 17, played as a defender for Nomad Girls FC in the PFF Women's League in 2019 and was a graduate of Miriam...
Sports
fbfb
Raptors, Thunder, Sixers top opponents in NBA scrimmages
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
With all 22 squads done with their first scrimmage, the next two practice games will use the regular 48-minute game setu...
Sports
fbfb
Remembering Dodong Bascon
By Bill Velasco | July 25, 2020 - 12:00am
“Sweet is the memory of distant friends! Like the mellow rays of the departing sun, it falls tenderly, yet sadly, on the heart.” – Washington Irving
Sports
fbfb
Mt. Malarayat golfer succumbs to COVID-19
By Dante Navarro | 22 hours ago
In advisory to its members, the club mourned the player’s sudden passing even as it stressed that it is doing everything...
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am giant draws offer from Kansas
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 25, 2020 - 12:00am
Rising Filipino-American cage star Sage Tolentino has received an official scholarship offer from top US NCAA Division I program Kansas University.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
19 minutes ago
Juan, Javi Gomez de Liaño delay return to UP after MPBL scraps fourth season
By Luisa Morales | 19 minutes ago
The two brothers were supposed to debut for Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) squad Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Overseas-bound Gilas women still committed to national team
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Animam, a mainstay of the senior team, will play as an import for Taiwan's Shih Hsin University while youth player Fajardo...
Sports
fbfb
Chooks-to-Go dishes assists
July 25, 2020 - 12:00am
With the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 season still indefinitely suspended, Chooks-to-Go personalities spend time attending noble duties, including dishing assist to frontliners in the fight against COVID-19.
14 hours ago
Sports
fbfb
22 hours ago
Philippine Olympic body laments rejection of reforms
By Joey Villar | 22 hours ago
The Philippine Olympic Committee’s plan to institute sweeping reforms suffered a major blow as almost all its proposed...
Sports
fbfb
23 hours ago
MPBL readies PBA-bound players with physicality, maturity
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Both Bitoon and Dionisio acknowledged that the extra step toward achieving their PBA dream was more than just a stepping stone,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with