Philippine Olympic body laments rejection of reforms

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Olympic Committee’s plan to institute sweeping reforms suffered a major blow as almost all its proposed constitutional amendments were thumbed down by majority of the Executive Board in a special meeting on Friday.

POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said the move to bar officials above 70 years old to run for elective positions in the board ended in a stalemate as it did not get the needed two-thirds vote, or nine of the 13, for it to pass.

“I appealed to all to act as one and not as protagonists in a political encounter. Unfortunately, reforms were blocked using the tyranny of numbers, we’re back in the old ways,” said Tolentino after coming out of the online meeting that lasted almost five hours.

“Since we could not come to an agreement, the constitution stays as is,” he added.

The committee on constitutional change chaired by former POC president Ricky Vargas also sought the removal of the position of chairman — which most of the National Olympic Committees all over the world do not have anymore. But it was also opposed.

Instead, the opposing group made its own suggestion to remove the immediate past president, which is Vargas, from the board.

The PhilCycling chief and Tagaytay congressman stressed they are just following the lead of the International Olympic Committee, which had already implemented these rules.

But Tolentino said the faction calling themselves “The Group of Seven” decided to draw political lines.

“All are opposed to it, we all missed the bus,” said Tolentino.

Tolentino, however, did not discount the possibility of elevating their proposals to the general assembly.

“We’re weighing our options,” he said.

The members of the faction that Tolentino was referring to were chairman Steve Hontiveros, first vice president Jose Romasanta, second VP Jeff Tamayo, treasurer Julian Camacho, auditor Jonne Go and members Clint Aranas and Robert Mananquil.

These seven already wrote a lengthy letter — 18 pages — to voice out their opposition days before the special session.

Mananquil, for his part, said his group were not consulted with the proposed amendments.

“We received only these amendments three days before the Monday meeting,” said Mananquil. “We’re willing to agree with them but they should have talked to us first and discuss everything.”