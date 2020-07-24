UAAP rolls curtain on abrupt Season 82 with online ceremony

MANILA, Philippines – After an abrupt cancellation last summer due to the pandemic, the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) will officially close the curtain of the 82nd Season Saturday with a simple ceremony online.

ABS-CBN, whose broadcast franchise application got denied by the House of Representatives earlier this month, will still be the league’s partner in staging the virtual event by streaming it on all social media platforms starting at 4 p.m.

Taking centerstage in the rare online rite is the University of Santo Tomas, which will be declared as the league overall double-champions both in the senior and junior division for the fourth straight year.

The Tigers (209) and the Tiger Cubs (159) amassed enough points before the UAAP aborted the remainder of second-semester events last April to secure their 44th and 21st general championships, respectively.

The UAAP, however, will not name any ‘Athlete of the Year’ after players from cancelled sports (volleyball, football, baseball, softball, athletics, lawn tennis and 3x3 basketball) were denied a chance to prove their worth.

Still though, affected student-athletes from the said scrapped sports will receive due recognition with honorary medals for their preparations and sacrifice all year long before the season shutdown.

Schools and athletes who have launched massive efforts to help in the country’s all-out fight against the COVID-19 pandemic will also be acknowledged to epitomize the season theme ‘All For More’.

In the end, outgoing host Ateneo will officially pass the torch to Season 83 host De La Salle University.

Serving as sideshows are the performances of artists Inigo Pascual and Ylona Garcia together with rock bands Spongecola and Itchyworms, who performed the UAAP Season 82 official anthem "Ang Ating Pangarap".