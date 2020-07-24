Gilas prospect Sage Tolentino gets offer from Kansas University

MANILA, Philippines — Like Kai Sotto, 7'0" Gilas prospect Sage Tolentino is continuing to turn heads in the US.

The 16-year-old Tolentino, who led Honolulu's Maryknoll High School to two state championships, received an offer to play for NCAA Division I University of Kansas.

Tolentino announced the development on his Instagram on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

"Blessed to receive an offer from Kansas. Thanks to Coach Self and Coach Townsend for believing in me. All glory to God," wrote Tolentino.

Tolentino and Sotto have been teaming up recently, with the former also playing for Atlanta-based team The Skill Factory.

Though Sotto has already committed to the NBA G League, NCAA Division I schools like University of Kentucky and Georgia Tech also expressed interest in the Filipino talent.

Kansas will likely only be the first school to show interest in the big man.

But with the way things are going for Tolentino, following Sotto's footsteps to the NBA G League professional pathway may not be a far cry.