Ex-Baby Tamaraw heads to US for training, signs with Kai Sotto's agent

MANILA, Philippines — Another Filipino is heading overseas to further develop his basketball skill.

FEU's Cholo Anonuevo will take his talents to the US.

Anonuevo, a 6'4" swingman for the Baby Tamaraws, signed with East West Private — the same agency that represents NBA G League center Kai Sotto.

The agency welcomed Anonuevo on Instagram on Thursday.

"We are excited to help you reach your dreams," they said.

Anonouevo had an impressive campaign for the FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws in Season 82.

He averaged 9.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Baby Tams.

Fellow FEU cagers Ken Tuffin and Joseph Nunag have also headed overseas, currently playing for the Taranaki Mountainairs in the New Zealand National Basketball League.