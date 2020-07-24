COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
FEU-Diliman's Cholo Anonuevo
UAAP
Ex-Baby Tamaraw heads to US for training, signs with Kai Sotto's agent
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 24, 2020 - 9:10am

MANILA, Philippines — Another Filipino is heading overseas to further develop his basketball skill.

FEU's Cholo Anonuevo will take his talents to the US.

Anonuevo, a 6'4" swingman for the Baby Tamaraws, signed with East West Private — the same agency that represents NBA G League center Kai Sotto.

The agency welcomed Anonuevo on Instagram on Thursday.

"We are excited to help you reach your dreams," they said.

Anonouevo had an impressive campaign for the FEU-Diliman Baby Tamaraws in Season 82.

He averaged 9.1 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists for the Baby Tams.

Fellow FEU cagers Ken Tuffin and Joseph Nunag have also headed overseas, currently playing for the Taranaki Mountainairs in the New Zealand National Basketball League.

BASKETBALL UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Negros hoops pillar who discovered Noli Locsin, Rudy Distrito passes away
By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
Popularly known as “Dodong,” Bascon left a lasting legacy particularly Negros basketball being the manager of...
Sports
fbfb
Oscar ‘Dodong’ Bascon, 86
By Joey Villar | July 24, 2020 - 12:00am
A pall of gloom descended upon Negros as one of its sports pillars, Oscar “Dodong” Bascon succumbed to cancer Wednesday in Bacolod City.
Sports
fbfb
Olympic hopeful Natalie Uy recalls 'nerve-wracking' SEA Games run
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
During the 2019 Southeast Asian Games in the Philippines last December, Uy admitted getting nervous during the competiti...
Sports
fbfb
Next SEAG host Vietnam cuts number of events
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino on Thursday said Hanoi announced there would...
Sports
fbfb
Taulava's legacy hinges on career longevity
By Roy Luarca | 20 hours ago
No matter how Asi Taulava's farewell tour turns out, The Rock is chiseled in stone.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
7 minutes ago
Gilas prospect Sage Tolentino gets offer from Kansas University
By Luisa Morales | 7 minutes ago
The 16-year-old Tolentino, who led Honolulu's Maryknoll High School to two state championships, received an offer to play...
Sports
fbfb
41 minutes ago
Ex-Baby Tamaraw heads to US for training, signs with Kai Sotto's agent
By Luisa Morales | 41 minutes ago
Anonuevo, a 6'4" swingman for the Baby Tamaraws, signed with East West Private — the same agency that represents...
Sports
fbfb
48 minutes ago
Incoming Ateneo women's football rookie dies of COVID-19 complications
By Luisa Morales | 48 minutes ago
Alyana Bautista, 17, played as a defender for Nomad Girls FC in the PFF Women's League in 2019 and was a graduate of Miriam...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Ceres Negros now known as 'United City' in PFL
By Olmin Leyba | 17 hours ago
The new owners of Ceres Negros on Thursday affirmed the club’s commitment to the Philippines Football League under the...
Sports
fbfb
19 hours ago
Philippine sports body to donate laptops to government agencies
By Joey Villar | 19 hours ago
Marc Velasco, the PSC chief of staff and national training director, said 300 of those that will be given will go to the Presidential...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with