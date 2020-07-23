Negros hoops pillar who discovered Noli Locsin, Rudy Distrito passes away

MANILA, Philippines – A pall of gloom descended upon Negros after one of its sports pillars, Oscar Bascon succumbed to cancer Wednesday in Bacolod City.

Popularly known as “Dodong,” Bascon left a lasting legacy particularly Negros basketball being the manager of the Negros Slashers of the defunct Metropolitan Basketball Association while helping the sport grow in the grassroots.

Among Bascon’s products were Noli Locsin, Rudy Distrito, Boyet Fernandez and Reynel Hugnatan.

He was also involved in boxing and had a team in Himamaylan City, Negros Occidental.

He was 86.