Philippine sports body to donate laptops to government agencies

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission is donating a total of 500 laptop computers to different government agencies involved in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marc Velasco, the PSC chief of staff and national training director, said 300 of those that will be given will go to the Presidential Management Staff through Assistant Secretary Joseph Encabo and another 100 to the technical working group under Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) Deputy Chief Implementor Vince Dizon.

Related Stories PSC goes after payroll scam suspect

The rest will go to the “Balik Probinsya, Bagong Pag Asa Program (BP2)” of Sen. Bong Go.

Velasco said all the units donated were used when the country hosted the Southeast Asian Games in December last year and it will be a waste if these will be left unused and just rot in their storages.

“The PSC board readily approved the request,” said Velasco. “These are from the SEAG last year and all will be put to good use.”

The PSC may also temporarily lend some of its employees to the “Hatid Tulong” initiative in helping process the stranded individuals seeking to get back home to their respective provinces.

“This will help fast track our actions on the concerns of the LSIs (locally-stranded individuals),” said Encabo in his letter of plea to PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez.

The PSC will also allow part of the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex to be used as a venue for transportation services of the program Friday and Saturday.

The government sports-funding agency had actually let its facilities like the Rizal Memorial Coliseum and Ninoy Aquino Stadium in Manila and the PhilSports Arena in Pasig as make-shift COVID-19 hubs while donating hundreds of mattresses to frontliners months back.