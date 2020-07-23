SEAG golf champ thrilled to launch pro journey

MANILA, Philippines – Bianca Pagdanganan can’t seem to wait bringing and showcasing her talent on the big stage in a fulfillment of a dream she began chasing since she was seven.

In a week’s time, she would be slugging it out with the world’s best for fame and fortune in the Drive On Championship in Ohio, thrilled but guarded in her LPGA Tour debut she labeled as surreal.

“I’ve dreamt about this since I was young and now that I’m about to play my first LPGA event as a pro still seems surreal,” Pagdanganan told The STAR.

But the funny thing about make-believe stuffs in sports is that they seem to almost always befall on truly talented players.

After raking in honors in various national youth tournaments, including the 2014 Philippine Junior Amateur Open, and finishing high school at Assumption Antipolo in 2015, Pagdanganan headed to Gonzaga University in the US to pursue a major degree in sports management then moved to University of Arizona, where she won her first tournament in style, burying an all-time eagle putt to send her team to the NCAA match play, which the Wildcats eventually ruled.

She also claimed the Philippine Ladies Open in record fashion at Wack Wack in 2017, bagged the bronze and helped the Philippines win the team gold in the 2018 Asian Games before capping her prolific amateur career with a double-gold medal in last year’s SEA Games. It was quite a feat indeed for one who picked up a set of plastic (golf) clubs — out of curiosity about her dad’s sport — and started hitting things, not just balls, inside their home — to her mom’s consternation, 15 years ago.

Little did she know that someday she would be picking not just trophies and accolades but also a card every female golfer would ever dream of.

On her way to the LPGA, she topped the Stage I qualifier, becoming the first Pinay to do so, then fought back from near-disaster in the final Q-Series to finish tied for 38th and clinch the coveted LPGA card.

The four-month-long break due to pandemic notwithstanding, the 22-year-old power-hitter is all geared up for the $1 million LPGA event firing off July 31, which features some of the world’s best, including No. 2 Kelly Korda and No. 6 Daniella Kang of the US, eager and motivated to hit her first shot as a pro.

“I’m very excited. I don’t think I can find the words to describe how much I want to start playing already. I’ve dreamt about this for so long and it’s finally about to happen,” said Pagdanganan, who persevered, bucked the odds, rose to challenges and set goals for motivation, getting to the level where she now could compete with players whom she had been looking up to all these years.

“These are players (Korda and Kang) whom I used to look up to and watch on TV. And now that I’m finally able to compete against them is just as exciting,” added the ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who also abhors mediocrity.

“If there was anything that motivates me, it would probably be the goals that I set for myself. I consider myself to be a competitive person, so when I’m able to achieve a certain goal, or look back and say that I’ve done better at things which I thought I was mediocre at, is very motivating for me as a person,” said Pagdanganan. “I think these are the things that really do push me to become better. I also can’t forget my family. They’re my No. 1 supporters and motivators.”

She actually is no stranger playing with the pros, having competed with them as an amateur in the Marathon Classic, an LPGA event, in 2018 where she played the final round with Stacy Lewis and practically spent the day pinching herself.

“I love looking back at that experience. I learned so much about myself as a player and the things I can further improve with regard to my game. So I told myself that one day, I’ll be able to play in it as a pro. As I’m about to play as a pro, it still seems pretty surreal,” she said.

Unlike other players, she never gets tired of learning.

“After every tournament, I like to analyze the parts of my game where I struggled the most or I was not satisfied with. Once I figure these out, I try to focus on them more during my practice sessions.”

And like the rest, she can’t wait to get going.

“I don’t even have the words to say or how to explain and describe what I’m feeling. But it’s overwhelming. I’m just really excited for the years to come and to see where my game would take me,” she said.

Nobody knows, indeed. But with her form, purpose and vision, hopes are high that this gem of a player will hit it big someday.