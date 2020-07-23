COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Brandon Vera (L) will likely need to defend his ONE Heavyweight World Title against Olympic wrestler Arjan Bhullar
ONE Championship
Brandon Vera to stake ONE heavyweight title vs Olympic wrestler
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 23, 2020 - 10:05am

MANILA, Philippines — Brandon Vera will be facing a tall order to retain his ONE heavyweight world title once the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic rolls over.

Ruling the division since 2015, the 42-year-old Vera will take on top contender Arjan Bhullar.

An Olympic wrestler and former UFC fighter, Bhullar joined ONE Championship in late 2019.

He earned a chance at Vera's title after defeating fellow title challenger Mauro Cerilli.

In the promotion's last event in Manila before the lockdown back in January, Vera issued a call out to anyone who wanted to challenge him for the belt and it was the Canadian-Indian Bhullar that answered the call.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Bhullar enumerated Vera's advantages in the circle.

"He is well-rounded everywhere, and has excellent Muay Thai. That has allowed him to finish every single heavyweight threat he has faced,” Bhullar said.

“But none of those guys were named Arjan Singh Bhullar, nor bring what I do to the Circle.” he added.

While the promotion is set to return to live closed-door events, Vera's clash with Bhullar has yet to be made official.

The latter is currently in Guam and expecting his first born child with wife Jessica. 

While fighting is most likely the furthest thing from Vera's mind right now, the Fil-Am fighter will need to be focused once the time comes to protect his belt.

