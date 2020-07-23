Before retirement, Taulava seeks four-decade milestone

MANILA, Philippines — The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic may have had a big impact on the PBA, but it isn't going to stop NLEX Road Warriors' Asi Taulava from seeking the milestone he desires.

On hiatus for months, Taulava is still determined to be the first-ever PBA player to play in four different decades.

Related Stories Patience, discipline key words in PBA restart

"With this break we had, this long four or five months straight, I gave my body a chance to rest. I feel fresh again, ready to get back to the gym and start working again," Taulava said during the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' 2OT podcast.

"The best thing for me right now at my age is to stay in shape, stay active and keep working out and have a goal... I guess the biggest goal for me right now is to be the first player to play for decades and that's my motivation and my drive now with all my workouts," he said.

The Filipino-Tongan cager was drafted back in 1998 and has since achieved much in his PBA career.

A PBA champion and former MVP, the 47-year-old Taulava is ready to have one last hurrah in the stalled Philippine Cup.

But don't get any ideas that the NLEX bigman only wants the milestone on a technicality -- no, Taulava wants to make a big impact even in his waning moments in the league.

"You know you don't want to sit around and just wanna get in there and play one minute, two minutes... I wanna go out there in the All-Filipino and give it everything I got," Taulava said.

Despite their stalled return to practice while they await a Joint Administrative Order from health and sports officials, Taulava is keeping himself ready for his own last dance.