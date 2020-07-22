E-Gilas seeks to rule FIBA esports tiff in October

MANILA, Philippines – Expect Southeast Asian conference champion E-Gilas Pilipinas to be on an even finer form in a bid to continue its virtual arena domination in the bigger FIBA esports event initially set this October.

Though the road may not be easy this time with more national federations set to join according to the world basketball governing body, the Nationals are determined and ready.

“We are always ready and confident that we can dominate again. We just have to keep improving and build more team chemistry,” ace guard Rial Polog Jr. told The STAR upon being informed of the next E-Gilas challenge.

“We’re always thankful for the support of Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP). We’re proud and excited to represent the country in the next battles to come,” added coach Nite Alparas.

Preparations for next FIBA event are already in the works with October being set as the tentative date and at least 35 national federations already expressing interests to participate.

Conference champions Philippines (Southeast Asia), Australia (Oceania), Saudi Arabia (Middle East), Argentina (America) and Italy (Europe) bannered the 17 countries in the inaugural NBA2K event that was broadcasted to over 100 countries.

This early, the Nationals are pumped-up to buckle down to work especially after receiving personalized national team l kits from SBP that made them feel like the real Gilas Pilipinas squad.

“It’s a surreal feeling to receive official Gilas kits. We feel like PBA and Gilas players,” added Polog Jr., who will be joined by teammates Aljon Cruzin, Custer Galas, Philippe Herrero IV and Clark Banzon anew in the next tourney.