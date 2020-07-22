Sports progress under COVID-19: PBA stalled, volleyball eyes return

MANILA, Philippines – Basketball has hit a snag while volleyball tries to get the green light to return sooner amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After getting the nod from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), the PBA's return to practice has been stalled.

The league, which was reportedly supposed to begin its practices Wednesday, July 22, is still waiting for the release of the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), the Department of Health and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Per PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, GAB chairman Baham Mitra said that the JAO is expected to come out this week.

However, the final decision on when the PBA can return will largely depend on the COVID-19 numbers in the country.

According to a report by The STAR, Marcial admitted that as cases increase in the country day by day, the chances of the league returning to finish the Philippine Cup later this year is getting slimmer.

Meanwhile, semi-pro volleyball league Philippine Superliga (PSL) is developing its own system to be able to return to play.

The league is eyeing a strict "Get-In-Play-Get-Out" concept where matches will be held in a single venue in a city with low virus infection if it gets the go signal from government agencies.

The PSL is hoping to stage the 2020 All-Filipino Conference in October.

Their setup will require the volleyball players to follow a closed home-to-venue-and-back circuit where any pre- or post-game activities will not be allowed.

However, volleyball has not yet been included in the list of sports given permission to resume practices.

For its part, the Philippine Football League is already coming up with its own "bubble" plan to be able to open its season in a closed-door venue in Carmona later this year.

While plans for the eventual return of sports in the Philippines are slowly taking shape, the numbers on COVID-19 infections around the country will be the ultimate determining factor on the future of the leagues.