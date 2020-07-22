COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The PBA has stalled its return to practice while volleyball league PSL is eyeing a return to play as they await for a government nod
PBA images/Released
Sports progress under COVID-19: PBA stalled, volleyball eyes return
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2020 - 3:46pm

MANILA, Philippines – Basketball has hit a snag while volleyball tries to get the green light to return sooner amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

After getting the nod from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), the PBA's return to practice has been stalled.

The league, which was reportedly supposed to begin its practices Wednesday, July 22, is still waiting for the release of the Joint Administrative Order (JAO) by the Games and Amusements Board (GAB), the Department of Health and the Philippine Sports Commission.

Per PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, GAB chairman Baham Mitra said that the JAO is expected to come out this week.

However, the final decision on when the PBA can return will largely depend on the COVID-19 numbers in the country.

According to a report by The STAR, Marcial admitted that as cases increase in the country day by day, the chances of the league returning to finish the Philippine Cup later this year is getting slimmer.

Meanwhile, semi-pro volleyball league Philippine Superliga (PSL) is developing its own system to be able to return to play.

The league is eyeing a strict "Get-In-Play-Get-Out" concept where matches will be held in a single venue in a city with low virus infection if it gets the go signal from government agencies.

The PSL is hoping to stage the 2020 All-Filipino Conference in October.

Their setup will require the volleyball players to follow a closed home-to-venue-and-back circuit where any pre- or post-game activities will not be allowed.

However, volleyball has not yet been included in the list of sports given permission to resume practices.

For its part, the Philippine Football League is already coming up with its own "bubble" plan to be able to open its season in a closed-door venue in Carmona later this year.

While plans for the eventual return of sports in the Philippines are slowly taking shape, the numbers on COVID-19 infections around the country will be the ultimate determining factor on the future of the leagues.

BASKETBALL PBA PSL VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Kai gets hands on NBA G League gear
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
The 7'2" cager received his official G League gear on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) and showed it off on his Instagra...
Sports
fbfb
NBA releases rosters, scrimmages to begin as restart looms
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
The league recently released the official rosters of all 22 teams in the Orlando, Florida bubble with scrimmages set to begin...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James reiterates mission to honor Kobe Byrant
By Alder Almo | 4 hours ago
And as the NBA gets nearer for the much-awaited restart, James — in his 17th season in the league — is eager to...
Sports
fbfb
New Philippine-inspired LeBron James shoes to drop in August
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Nike and local brand Titan have once again collaborated in creating a Philippine-inspired sneaker for Los Angeles Lakers star...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron upbeat on chances to win MVP plum
By Alder Almo | 3 hours ago
James, who is in his 17th season in the league, is seen as the greatest challenger to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s back-to-back...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
48 minutes ago
E-Gilas seeks to rule FIBA esports tiff in October
By John Bryan Ulanday | 48 minutes ago
Though the road may not be easy this time with more national federations set to join according to the world basketball governing...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Philippine women's booter Shai Del Campo featured on FIFA website
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The 20-year-old Del Campo was featured on the international football site on Tuesday, highlighting her rising star status...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Online chess 'Ironman' rules Asian Seniors tiff
By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
The Philippines' Joey Antonio showed his mastery of “online chess” as he blew away the competition to crown himself...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Virus vaccine key for Olympics go-ahead in 2021, says Tokyo chief
4 hours ago
The development of a coronavirus vaccine or treatment will be key to allowing the postponed Tokyo 2020 games to open in a...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Simpler. Cheaper. Safer? Tokyo 2020's unanswered questions
5 hours ago
The yearlong postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to coronavirus has presented organizers with unprecedented challenges...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with