COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Shai del Campo during the 2019 Southeast Asian Games
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Philippine women's booter Shai Del Campo featured on FIFA website
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2020 - 2:01pm

MANILA, Philippines — After Pinoy volleyball players received international exposure on the FIVB website, it was women's football's turn, with Philippine Maldita Shai Del Campo getting attention from FIFA.com.

The 20-year-old Del Campo was featured on the international football site on Tuesday, highlighting her rising star status for the Philippine Malditas.

The 2019 Pinay Futbolera of the Year reflected on her journey with the Malditas and her collegiate squad DLSU in the interview.

But despite being part of the national team's recent rise with historic performances in international competitions, Del Campo has her sights on the sport's biggest stage: the World Cup.

"My goal is to help Philippines to the Women's World Cup," Del Campo told FIFA.com.

"It would hold a great significance for us. By doing that, we can draw more attention from our people and encourage more girls to play football. Overall, we can change the image of the women's game in the Philippines," she added.

Del Campo was crowned the UAAP rookie of the year for women's football last Season 81 before their tournament was cut short this year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Since the lockdown, a number of Filipino athletes have been featured on international federation sites of different sports.

Bryan Bagunas, Sisi Rondina and Alyssa Valdez have all been featured recently on the FIVB website.

FOOTBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
COVID-19 positive golfer airs apology
By Dante Navarro | 15 hours ago
After creating quite a stir, the golfer who played rounds in three courses in and around Metro Manila apparently as he awaited...
Sports
fbfb
Kai gets hands on NBA G League gear
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The 7'2" cager received his official G League gear on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) and showed it off on his Instagra...
Sports
fbfb
NBA releases rosters, scrimmages to begin as restart looms
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The league recently released the official rosters of all 22 teams in the Orlando, Florida bubble with scrimmages set to begin...
Sports
fbfb
LeBron James reiterates mission to honor Kobe Byrant
By Alder Almo | 3 hours ago
And as the NBA gets nearer for the much-awaited restart, James — in his 17th season in the league — is eager to...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
32 minutes ago
New Philippine-inspired LeBron James shoes to drop in August
By Luisa Morales | 32 minutes ago
Nike and local brand Titan have once again collaborated in creating a Philippine-inspired sneaker for Los Angeles Lakers star...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Online chess 'Ironman' rules Asian Seniors tiff
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippines' Joey Antonio showed his mastery of “online chess” as he blew away the competition to crown himself...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
LeBron upbeat on chances to win MVP plum
By Alder Almo | 1 hour ago
James, who is in his 17th season in the league, is seen as the greatest challenger to Giannis Antetokounmpo’s back-to-back...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Virus vaccine key for Olympics go-ahead in 2021, says Tokyo chief
3 hours ago
The development of a coronavirus vaccine or treatment will be key to allowing the postponed Tokyo 2020 games to open in a...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Simpler. Cheaper. Safer? Tokyo 2020's unanswered questions
3 hours ago
The yearlong postponement of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics due to coronavirus has presented organizers with unprecedented challenges...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with