Philippine women's booter Shai Del Campo featured on FIFA website

MANILA, Philippines — After Pinoy volleyball players received international exposure on the FIVB website, it was women's football's turn, with Philippine Maldita Shai Del Campo getting attention from FIFA.com.

The 20-year-old Del Campo was featured on the international football site on Tuesday, highlighting her rising star status for the Philippine Malditas.

The 2019 Pinay Futbolera of the Year reflected on her journey with the Malditas and her collegiate squad DLSU in the interview.

But despite being part of the national team's recent rise with historic performances in international competitions, Del Campo has her sights on the sport's biggest stage: the World Cup.

"My goal is to help Philippines to the Women's World Cup," Del Campo told FIFA.com.

"It would hold a great significance for us. By doing that, we can draw more attention from our people and encourage more girls to play football. Overall, we can change the image of the women's game in the Philippines," she added.

Del Campo was crowned the UAAP rookie of the year for women's football last Season 81 before their tournament was cut short this year due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Since the lockdown, a number of Filipino athletes have been featured on international federation sites of different sports.

Bryan Bagunas, Sisi Rondina and Alyssa Valdez have all been featured recently on the FIVB website.