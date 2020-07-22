COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Kai Sotto poses with his NBA G League gear package
Instagram/kzsotto
Kai gets hands on NBA G League gear
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2020 - 1:04pm

MANILA, Philippines — The journey toward the NBA G League has begun for Philippine basketball phenom Kai Sotto.

The 7'2" cager received his official G League gear on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time) and showed it off on his Instagram.

"Change The Game #winning," Sotto wrote on the Instagram post.

The package Sotto got included a bag, an official G League cap and an interactive box that showed his highlights so far in the United States.

The box showed the message "Welcome to the League".

Sotto uploaded a full IGTV clip of his unboxing of the package.

"Blessed to be a part of such a great organization," Sotto said in his caption.

The Batang Gilas mainstay is set to debut for a new NBA G League squad this upcoming season where he will be joined by Filipino-American Jalen Green.

Sotto and Green banner the new professional pathway of the NBA G League which serves as an alternate route to the NBA instead of going into college in the US NCAA.

