Blackwater team owner Dioceldo Sy
STAR/File
Marcial hears Blackwater owner's side in practice issue
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2020 - 7:07pm

MANILA, Philippines – PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial met with Blackwater Elite owner Dioceldo Sy Tuesday to listen to his side in the “premature practice” controversy that involved the team.

Marcial, who had previously fined the Elite P100,000 and ordered them to PCR/swab testing, said the Zoom meeting with Sy went well.

“We had a cordial talk and I told him I will send him a letter containing questions prepared by the board of governors,” Marcial told The STAR.

“We expect his reply within the week and upon receipt, I will then submit it to PBA chairman Ricky Vargas,” he added.

The PBA is looking into the statements issued by Sy in the aftermath of the so-called unauthorized workout done by the Elite.

Sy had insisted he had mistakenly used the term “practice” to describe a team gathering where there were two players doing shootarounds on separate goals.

The online meeting with Marcial came a day after Sy sat down with Games and Amusement Board chairman Baham Mitra to clear the air and apologize.

GAB has launched its own probe on Blackwater for possible violation of the omnibus guidelines of the IATF. The task force has yet to issue the official Joint Administrative Order allowing the limited practices of pro basketball and football teams.

Mitra said GAB accepted the apology but is still studying the case of Blackwater before deciding whether a sanction is still merited.

