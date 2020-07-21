Age limit on Philippine Olympic officials opposed

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Olympic Committee’s plan to put age limit on officials seeking top posts in the national Olympic body is expected to face rough sailing as seven of its members openly stated their opposition to it.

Steve Hontiveros, Joey Romasanta, Jonne Go, Clint Aranas, Jeff Tamayo, Julian Camacho and Robert Mananquil were the POC members who signed the 18-page letter to POC secretary-general Edwin Gastanes Monday to omit the age capping.

It came just a few hours after the POC deferred the charter change proposal to Friday due to lack of time.

The seven is part of the 13-member executive board that will decide on whether or not the proposed amendments will be passed on to the general assembly for the final approval.

POC president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino said it would all be tackled in the right time.

“It will still be up for discussion on Friday,” said Tolentino.

Under the rule, the POC wants to bar officials who are over 70 years old from seeking an elective post in its body similar to the rule already followed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

If this gets the green light, a handful of NSA chiefs would be ineligible to run in the coming polls late this year.

There are also proposals to disaffiliate a national sports association that is no longer recognized by its International Federation (IF) and ban an official from holding the same post in another NSA.

Boxing chief Ricky Vargas heads the committee on constitutional amendments in charge of the POC cha-cha.