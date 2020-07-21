COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
PSC chairman William 'Butch' Ramirez
PSC seeks Solgen office's help in recovering stolen payroll money
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 21, 2020 - 1:11pm

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine Sports Commission has sought assistance from the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) in running after the money that the former’s employee, Paul Michael Ignacio, allegedly siphoned off in a payroll scam that rocked the agency recently.

“We need all the help we can get to get to the bottom of this and make every effort that nothing of this sort ever happens again,” said PSC chairman William “Butch” Ramirez, back from a month-long leave, on Tuesday.

Ramirez asked that OSG salvage whatever was left of these government funds and confiscate all real or personal property owned by Ignacio and return it to government.

Ignacio has been arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation last week upon the request of PSC executive director Merlita Ibay for assistance to look deeper into the case.

The PSC had also formed its own fact-finding committee to investigate if there are bigger fish or fishes than Igancio, who is a contractual working under the PSC’s personnel department.

It also prompted the PSC to make a total review of its entire operations and procedures while also mulling the possibility of reshuffling department heads due to the scam.

“The board is 100% with the chairman on this,” said PSC commissioner Ramon Fernandez, who was officer-in-charge in Ramirez’s absence.

Also, Ramirez appointed deputy executive director and lawyer Guillermo Iroy, Jr. to lead the legal team in pursuing the case while tapping independent auditors to prevent the incident from happening again.

“We need fresh eyes to take a look at our processes and seek out areas that need to be strengthened,” said Ramirez.

