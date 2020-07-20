Pinoy US NCAA coach to hold webinar

MANILA, Philippine – Newly minted University of California (UC) Riverside head coach Mike Magpayo is set to share his knowledge to aspiring Filipino and Asian mentors in a coaching webinar this Wednesday organized by the Asian Coaches Association (ACA).

Magpayo will be joined by Brian Rosario, who has also made a name in US collegiate scene as Pepperdine University assistant coach.

The ACA founder and president Magpayo will discuss defensive fundamentals and analytics while Rosario will tackle philosophies and strategies on recruiting.

The coaching seminar on Zoom will be streamed on ACA social media accounts starting at 5:30 p.m.

Earlier the month, Magpayo etched history as the first US NCAA Division I coach of Filipino and Asian descent after his promotion as the Highlanders’ chief tactician.

The UC Sta. Barbara product placed David Patrick, who accepted an associate head coaching job at the University of Arkansas.

With previous coaching gigs in San Francisco, Campbell University and Columbia, Magpayo dreams of coaching at home in the Philippines after his US career whether for a PBA team or Gilas Pilipinas.