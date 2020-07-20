Nelson Asaytono deserves slot among PBA legends

MANILA, Philippines – He was a former scoring champion, twice Best Player of the Conference, twice MVP race pacesetter, thrice Mythical First Team, fourth in total free throws made, fifth all-time highest scorer, seven times champion, 10-time All-Star and 17th all-time highest rebounder.

By any measure, Nelson Asaytono stood out in 17 seasons with the Philippine Basketball Association.

Still, the bull-strong power forward got left out of the league's list of 25 greatest players, and then out of the top 40.

Initially, Ayaytono fumed about his exclusion, but has tempered his reaction.

Selectors may have snubbed him, but his peers remembered his exploits.

Asaytono had a stellar 1992 PBA season when he posted averages of 22.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 1.2 blocks for Swift.

In 1997, Asaytono was the league's most prolific, averaging 23.1 points per game, on top of 7.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists for San Miguel Beer.

Among those who have argued Asaytono deserved a seat, at least in the top 40, were two-time MVP Danny Ildefonso and former MVPs Atoy Co and Asi Taulava.

Ildefonso admitted he learned a lot from Asaytono on and off the court, while Taulava, who claimed he copied Asaytono's turnaround one-hander, paid the supreme compliment back in 2014 when the Fil-Tongan told Spin.ph he's willing to vacate his top 40 slot for the 6-foot-4 banger, slasher, dunker from San Teodoro, Oriental Mindoro.

Last Holy Week, the 53-year-old Asaytono suffered a heart attack in General Trias City, Cavite, where he is residing.

Fortunately, he recovered, with former teammates in Purefoods, Swift/Sunkist, San Miguel Beer, Pop Cola and Red Bull, and the PBA Legends pitching in to help defray the expenses.

The league, through commissioner Willie Marcial, also extended help.

It was a gesture well-appreciated, but the PBA can do even more.

Putting Asaytono among its greatest 45 will rectify a glaring omission.