Top golf clubs hit by COVID-19 cases

MANILA, Philippines – The Alabang Country Club in Muntinlupa and the Orchard Golf and Country Club in Cavite have reported COVID-19 cases among their players and guests over the weekend, bringing to three the number of golf clubs hit by such cases since the easing up of quarantine restrictions last May.

Unlike Orchard, which was forced to temporarily close operations for disinfection and other safety measures, Alabang has opted to keep its facilities, including the clubhouse, open, maintaining the continuous sanitation and disinfection measures are enough to protect the club members and their respective families.

The Ayala Greenfield in Laguna has also imposed a two-day lockdown last week after a guest was tested positive for the virus. After the fumigation of the clubhouse and the tee houses, the club re-opened last Saturday but only members were allowed to play.

“We have conducted contract tracing on all our employees who have come in contact with the individual concerned and they are all subjected to a 14-day quarantine,” said the Ayala Greenfield in a statement.

“They will also be required to undergo a COVID test before they are allowed to return to work while all members who came in contact with the person will also have to follow the protocol,” it added.

The Alabang CC has actually reported two COVID cases in three days after the club informed its membership of two members contracting the virus with Alabang COVID Committee chairman Dr. Marc Reyes reporting a third positive case yesterday.

In the club advisory, Reyes said that "based on the information provided, this member had contracted the virus outside our premises.”

Reyes however, still urged the members to "act responsibly and be more forthright about the health declaration as required by the club."

"If you suspect that you have exposure and/or if you have taken the COVID-19 test and are awaiting results, please self-quarantine already. It is always better to err on the side of caution rather than endanger yourself and others,” said Reyes.

Orchard, meanwhile, was again hit by another COVID-19 case of a member, prompting the Sta. Lucia-owned club to impose a two-day closure (Monday and Tuesday) for disinfection and sanitation protocols. It will resume operations Wednesday.

The member, who took a swab test last July 13, still played last July 14 and again last July 18, before his positive result came out yesterday.

The club is now tracing the employees and caddies who may have been in contact and exposed to the said member for the mandatory 14-day quarantine. Those who had played with him were also advised to have themselves checked and go on self-quarantine.

Wack Wack Golf and Country Club, one of the country’s most exclusive and oldest golf clubs, recorded one of the first coronavirus cases last March after a guest from Singapore tested positive, forcing the management to close shop to disinfect and sanitize the premises and ensure the club is safe for everyone.

“So far, we don’t have any cases although we don’t accept guests,” said Wack Wack golf director Erwin Vinluan.