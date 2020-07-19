COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Jovelyn Gonzaga of the Cignal HD Spikers
Released
Superliga eyes October resumption
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2020 - 5:29pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Superliga is hopeful in holding one conference by October under the equally strict protocols approved for the PBA and the PFL after a productive meeting with multiple government agencies over the weekend.

Coming out of a fruitful discussion with the Department of Health (DOH), Games and Amusement Board (GAB) and Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), the PSL looks forward to staging an All-Filipino Conference if given a chance to resume training by next month.

“We are asking IATF to allow teams to practice starting August. We’re hoping, if situation permits, to hold AFC in October,” Superliga operations director Ariel Paredes told The STAR.

“Our meeting (with gov’t agencies) was a result of our request made earlier. Overall, it’s very productive with hopes of a positive feedback very soon.”

Last month, the IATF gave a greenlight to professional basketball and football leagues to resume operations starting with limited training and conditioning until the COVID-19 situation and quarantine implementation improve.

It injected hopes to the volleyball leagues like PSL, which detailed its main plan of holding games in just one closed-door venue in a city with a low COVID-19 infection risk.

“As we planned to organized the 2020 AFC, if the government will allow it. We’re now studying how to conduct competition. Mainly, we must have one competition hall with very effected health and safety protocols with low risk on COVID,” Paredes added.

Before the league’s decision to reset the season last March and let go of its mports, the PSL had already held a number of games without fans for the then just-opened Grand Prix conference.

The PSL is set to meet anew with the said government agencies to futher discusss details, protocols and guidelines for a possible training restart. 

