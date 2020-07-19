Antonio upbeat as Pinoys gear up for Online Olympiad

MANILA, Philippines — Grandmaster Joey Antonio knows the Online Olympiad 2020 task would entail a lot of hard work, workload and teamwork but the veteran campaigner believes they’ll measure up fast against the best in the world in the rapid tournament held in place of classical chess beginning Wednesday.

“It will take a lot of effort, that’s for sure. But I think we have the talent and skills to pull off a big surprise,” said Antonio, who clinched the last berth in the national team roster by besting International Master Paolo Bersamina in a playoff.

The 13-time national champion with 10 Olympiad stints actually needed a “surprise” move from fellow GM John Paul Gomez to get into the mix as the latter relinquished his spot, enabling the former to join the recent qualifiers.

“I was really surprised but I’m really thankful,” said Antonio.

The team, led by GMs Mark Paragua, Banjo Barcenilla and Darwin Laylo, should also be grateful to have the 58-year-old ace into its fold as Antonio would be providing not only the experience and poise but also the proverbial momentum, having posted a number of online victories since the coronavirus outbreak in mid-March.

In fact, he has logged a record 160,000 games online, including 200 daily, earning him the Ironman of chess.com tag.

“I’m just so passionate playing chess,” said the former University of Manila standout, who is also eyeing a strong finish, along with the other local masters, in the Asian Seniors Online Chess firing off Tuesday.

But what thrills him most is the chance to help anchor the country’s campaign in the novel Online Olympiad.

“One has to stay sharp and smart in online chess and must also be quick with the mouse,” he said.

Landing in Division 2, the Pinoy bets hope to hurdle the division and playoff stages for a crack at one of Round of 16 berths.

Other members of the team are WGM Janelle Mae Frayna, IM Daniel Quizon, WIMs Jan Jodilyn Fronda, Kylen Joy Morido, Catherine Secopito and Bernadette Galas and Michael Concio Jr. and Jerlyn Mae San Diego.

Under the mixed format event, each team will consist of six players, including two U-20 (boy and girl) and two women. The time control is 15 minutes + 5 seconds increment per move.

Heading the Division 2 cast are Germany, Romania, Turkey, Greece, Spain, Italy, England, Hungary, Israel and Belarus.

Russia, China and the US, meanwhile, hold the top three spots in the Top Division with Alexander Grischuk (2784) leading the Russians, Ding Liren (2836) spearheading the Chinese, and Wesley So (2741) top-billing the American roster.