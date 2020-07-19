SEAG triathlon champ Nikko Huelgas gives back to frontliners on birthday

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Nikko Huelgas spent his 29th birthday giving back to heroes during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The triathlete, who is also the chairman of the Philippine Olympic Committee Athlete's Commission, gave away more than 200 packed meals to frontliners and the needy in his home city of Las Pinas.

Known sports patron and entrepreneur Ronald Mascarinas lent a hand to Huelgas' efforts by providing the food packs thru Chooks-to-Go.

This was not the first time Huelgas has done something for others on his special day, but the traithlete said this packs a little more meaning this year amid the health crisis.

"Lahat tayo apektado ngayong pandemya. Kaya ngayong kaarawan ko, naisipan kong mamahagi ng saya at kalusugan kasama ng Chooks-to-Go," Huelgas said.

The double-gold medalist went around his city to personally distribute the meals and thanked the frontliners.

"Araw-araw ko silang nakikita na kahit umulan man o umaraw, hindi sila tumitigil sa pagtulong sa amin dito... Maliit lang na tulong ito kumpara sa serbisyo na ginagawa nila para sa bayan," he said.