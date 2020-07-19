COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Nikko Huelgas (in black) distributes food packs in Las Pinas City on his birthday
Courtesy of Chooks-to-Go
SEAG triathlon champ Nikko Huelgas gives back to frontliners on birthday
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2020 - 3:35pm

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time Southeast Asian Games gold medalist Nikko Huelgas spent his 29th birthday giving back to heroes during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The triathlete, who is also the chairman of the Philippine Olympic Committee Athlete's Commission, gave away more than 200 packed meals to frontliners and the needy in his home city of Las Pinas.

Known sports patron and entrepreneur Ronald Mascarinas lent a hand to Huelgas' efforts by providing the food packs thru Chooks-to-Go.

This was not the first time Huelgas has done something for others on his special day, but the traithlete said this packs a little more meaning this year amid the health crisis.

"Lahat tayo apektado ngayong pandemya. Kaya ngayong kaarawan ko, naisipan kong mamahagi ng saya at kalusugan kasama ng Chooks-to-Go," Huelgas said.

The double-gold medalist went around his city to personally distribute the meals and thanked the frontliners.

"Araw-araw ko silang nakikita na kahit umulan man o umaraw, hindi sila tumitigil sa pagtulong sa amin dito... Maliit lang na tulong ito kumpara sa serbisyo na ginagawa nila para sa bayan," he said.

TRIATHLON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pinoy US NCAA coach: College would have had 'huge value' for Kai Sotto
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Recently becoming the head coach of the University of California Riverside men's basketball team, Magpayo reiterated the importance...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women Bernardino, Animam reflect on impact of coach Pat Aquino
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Playing under his tutelage in both their collegiate and national careers, the two cagebelles saw Aquino as more than just...
Sports
fbfb
Mikee Cojuangco elected to IOC Executive Board
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Cojuangco-Jaworski, who first became a member of the IOC back in September 2013, was elected to the board on Friday during...
Sports
fbfb
Former Maroons reminisce Cinderella run in UAAP 81
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Led by skipper Paul Desiderio and league MVP Bright Akhuetie, the Fighting Maroons managed to make an improbable run to the...
Sports
fbfb
Philippine football body warns teams against pulling off a 'Blackwater'
By Olmin Leyba | 2 hours ago
Like the PBA squads, clubs in the Philippines Football League have been allowed to hold limited workouts but would have to...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Antonio upbeat as Pinoys gear up for Online Olympiad
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Grandmaster Joey Antonio knows the Online Olympiad 2020 task would entail a lot of hard work, workload and teamwork but the...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Severino gets dream chess role, to play in IPCA
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Severino, 34, will play top board for the International Physically Disabled Chess Association (IPCA) in the first FIDE Online...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Pinoy US NCAA coach open to bring act to Philippines
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Following his promotion as the first Filipino chief tactician in the US NCAA Division I earlier this month, Magpayo has set...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
NBA shortens games in season exhibition openers
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
With the league in hiatus since March 11 (March 12, Manila time), the change was made in order to not "overly tax players'...
Sports
fbfb
17 hours ago
Uy sets new Philippines pole vault record
17 hours ago
Despite the limitations of training under quarantine, pole vault ace Natalie Uy dished out a record-smashing performance when...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with