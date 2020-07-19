COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Sander Severino
Released
Severino gets dream chess role, to play in IPCA
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2020 - 3:20pm

MANILA, Philippines — Another dream will come true for world champion Sander Severino as he will finally get to play in the Olympiad. But for a different team--the physically handicapped.

Severino, 34, will play top board for the International Physically Disabled Chess Association (IPCA) in the first FIDE Online Olympiad 2020 set to start Wednesday, or the same tournament the Grandmaster Mark Paragua-led Philippines is seeing action.

“It’s another dream come true for me because I will get to play in the Olympiad,” Severino told The STAR on Sunday. “I hope someday I could get a chance to also represent the Philippines.”

But by being there in that super strong field, Severino had already made the country proud.

"Although I'm playing for another team, I'm also representing the Philippines and hopefully I'll play well and make our country proud," he said.

The multiple Asian and ASEAN Para Games gold medalist got his slot by topping the IPCA World Championship last month.

The FIDE Master from Silay, Negros Occidental will spearhead a squad that included former world IPCA champions IM Andrei Gurbanov of Israel, IM Andrei Obodchuk of Russia and IM Igor Yarmonov of Ukraine.

Also in his team WFM Aleksandra Aleksandrova of Israel, WIM Anto Jennitha of India, WIM Maria Kaydanovich and WFM Svetlana Gerasimova of Russia, FM Ilia Lipilin and WFM Mariya Dorozkhina, Maksim Petrov and Varvara Nikitskaya all of Russia (boys and girls Under-20).

Aside from Paragua, GMs Banjo Barcenilla, Darwin Laylo, Joey Antonio WGM Janelle Mae Frayna, Jan Jodilyn Fronda, Catherine Secopito, Bernadette Galas, IM Daniel Quizon, Michael Concio, WGM-candidate Kylen Joy Mordido and Jerlyn Mae San Diego are carrying the Philippine flag.

