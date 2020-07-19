Pinoy US NCAA coach open to bring act to Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — UC Riverside head coach Mike Magpayo dreams of bringing his act here at home if given the chance after his career in US.

Following his promotion as the first Filipino chief tactician in the US NCAA Division I earlier this month, Magpayo has set his sights in coaching in the Philippines down the road to fulfill his dream and of his parents.

“Absolutely (I would love to coach there),” he said in the Coaches Unfiltered podcast presented by SMART. “That’s why I went there in 2015. That’s my dream and I really did go out there.”

After his stint as a lead recruiter with Columbia four years ago, Magpayo took a trip to the Philippines to test the waters for a possible coaching job here.

A fan of veteran mentor Chot Reyes and Fil-Am NBA coach Erik Spoelstra of Miami Heat, Magpayo got a chance to observe the Gilas Pilipinas training then under Tab Baldwin and also paid visits to a couple of PBA practices and games.

As nothing materialized then, UC Sta. Barbara standout Magpayo opted to continue his gamble abroad that paved way for more collegiate coaching stints before eventually rising as the Highlanders’ head coach.

But the Asian Coaches Association founder wants another shot in the future, whether if it’s for a PBA team or Gilas.

"I always say it’s gonna happen one day, everybody gets fired,” he added, saying that there's no permanent coaching job everywhere.

"So when I get fired, we’re going out there and try to get a job in the Philippines and live a beautiful life and be around other family that we have. I definitely would consider it."