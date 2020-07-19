Philippine football body warns teams against pulling off a 'Blackwater'

MANILA, Philippines — To avoid a similar “Blackwater incident” in its ranks, the Philippine Football Federation has instructed the clubs to stand by for the official go-signal of authorities for training kickoff.

Like the PBA squads, clubs in the Philippines Football League have been allowed to hold limited workouts but would have to wait for the signing and publication of the GAB-DOH-PSC Joint Administrative Order (JAO) before hitting the field.

“We had advised the clubs to wait for the signed JAO,” PFF president Nonong Araneta told the STAR.

The JAO, according to the GAB, will “govern the conduct of professional and non-professional sports’ physical conditioning.” Parties to the said order, however, have yet to sign it and schedule its publication to date.

The PFF gave the directive in the wake of Blackwater’s premature practice over in the PBA.

The PFL has actually started preparations for the training resumption by conducting RT-PCR swab tests on the clubs. This is a key part of the PFF’s Operations Protocol for the league.

The PFF is likewise preparing its National Training Center in Carmona, Cavite for the club’s upcoming training and possibly tournament in due time.

“We’ll make the training center a ‘bubble’ to prevent or minimize COVID-19 virus transmission, not only during club training but during actual league matches once approval is granted,” Araneta said.