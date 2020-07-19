Former Maroons reminisce Cinderella run in UAAP 81

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons were the talk of the town back in 2018 during the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball tournament.

Despite a bridesmaid finish behind Katipunan neighbors Ateneo Blue Eagles, the Maroons tallied a historic run that saw the end of a decades-long drought of post-season appearances for the Diliman squad.

Led by skipper Paul Desiderio and league MVP Bright Akhuetie, the Fighting Maroons managed to make an improbable run to the Finals after defeating rivals Adamson twice in the Final Four.

But before they could achieve the historic feat, the Diliman squad encountered a lot of challenges — especially in the first round of eliminations.

UP ended up with a losing record 3-4 midway through the season, and seniors Diego Dario and Jarrell Lim recently recalled the event that changed everything in the Maroons' journey that year.

"I guess there was a game where I think UE ata when Coach Bo got really mad and then that was the turning point [of the season]," Lim said during the team's "Zoomustahan" event on Friday.

"It was a wake-up call for all of us and I think that was the time na we all really talked together as teammates and we really wanted to take things more seriously... We worked harder after that," he said.

The game in question was their second-round encounter with the Red Warriors back in October 2018, where head coach Bo Perasol didn't mince his words with his team at halftime when his squad was behind cellar-dwellars UE.

Perasol's outburst seemed to create a domino effect for the UP squad, motivating them to not only win the game but overachieve for the season.

Fighting Maroon Juan Gomez de Liano even made UAAP history during the encounter, notching the league's first triple-double in 12 years.

But like any other significant change in play, there were also tactical adjustments the team made in order to step up their game.

According to Dario, the team's seniors which included him, Lim, Desiderio, Gelo Vito and JJ Espanola, had a talk with the teams coaching staff on what they could do better.

"Nag-usap kami ng seniors na we can't let this happen, ito na yung last year namin, so naisip namin to talk to the coaches," Dario said.

"Nagadjust kami accordingly and then after that I think yun na yun," he said.

After their win against the Red Warriors, the Maroons would notch four victories in their last five matchups to clinch the third spot in the standings.

And the rest, as they say, is history.