COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
UP Seniors Diego Dario (C) and Jarrell Lim (R) recalled the turning point of the season in their UAAP Season 81 men's basketball journey
UP Men's Basketball Team/Keith Magcaling
Former Maroons reminisce Cinderella run in UAAP 81
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2020 - 1:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — The UP Fighting Maroons were the talk of the town back in 2018 during the UAAP Season 81 men's basketball tournament.

Despite a bridesmaid finish behind Katipunan neighbors Ateneo Blue Eagles, the Maroons tallied a historic run that saw the end of a decades-long drought of post-season appearances for the Diliman squad.

Led by skipper Paul Desiderio and league MVP Bright Akhuetie, the Fighting Maroons managed to make an improbable run to the Finals after defeating rivals Adamson twice in the Final Four.

But before they could achieve the historic feat, the Diliman squad encountered a lot of challenges — especially in the first round of eliminations.

UP ended up with a losing record 3-4 midway through the season, and seniors Diego Dario and Jarrell Lim recently recalled the event that changed everything in the Maroons' journey that year.

"I guess there was a game where I think UE ata when Coach Bo got really mad and then that was the turning point [of the season]," Lim said during the team's "Zoomustahan" event on Friday.

"It was a wake-up call for all of us and I think that was the time na we all really talked together as teammates and we really wanted to take things more seriously... We worked harder after that," he said.

The game in question was their second-round encounter with the Red Warriors back in October 2018, where head coach Bo Perasol didn't mince his words with his team at halftime when his squad was behind cellar-dwellars UE.

Perasol's outburst seemed to create a domino effect for the UP squad, motivating them to not only win the game but overachieve for the season.

Fighting Maroon Juan Gomez de Liano even made UAAP history during the encounter, notching the league's first triple-double in 12 years.

But like any other significant change in play, there were also tactical adjustments the team made in order to step up their game.

According to Dario, the team's seniors which included him, Lim, Desiderio, Gelo Vito and JJ Espanola, had a talk with the teams coaching staff on what they could do better.

"Nag-usap kami ng seniors na we can't let this happen, ito na yung last year namin, so naisip namin to talk to the coaches," Dario said.

"Nagadjust kami accordingly and then after that I think yun na yun," he said.

After their win against the Red Warriors, the Maroons would notch four victories in their last five matchups to clinch the third spot in the standings.

And the rest, as they say, is history.

BASKETBALL UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pinoy US NCAA coach: College would have had 'huge value' for Kai Sotto
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Recently becoming the head coach of the University of California Riverside men's basketball team, Magpayo reiterated the importance...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas women Bernardino, Animam reflect on impact of coach Pat Aquino
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Playing under his tutelage in both their collegiate and national careers, the two cagebelles saw Aquino as more than just...
Sports
fbfb
Mikee Cojuangco elected to IOC Executive Board
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Cojuangco-Jaworski, who first became a member of the IOC back in September 2013, was elected to the board on Friday during...
Sports
fbfb
Pole vaulter Natalie Uy smashes Philippine record at US tourney
By Olmin Leyba | 23 hours ago
Uy cleared 4.30 meters at the new UCS Pink Panther pit to break the Philippine mark of 4.25m she herself posted on the way...
Sports
fbfb
Legends of Chess all set
By Edgar De Castro | July 19, 2020 - 12:00am
The Legends of Chess online tournament, the final leg of the $1 million online Grand Chess Tour, gets underway on July 21 until Aug. 5.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
11 minutes ago
Severino gets dream chess role, to play in IPCA
By Joey Villar | 11 minutes ago
Severino, 34, will play top board for the International Physically Disabled Chess Association (IPCA) in the first FIDE Online...
Sports
fbfb
20 minutes ago
Pinoy US NCAA coach open to bring act to Philippines
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 minutes ago
Following his promotion as the first Filipino chief tactician in the US NCAA Division I earlier this month, Magpayo has set...
Sports
fbfb
40 minutes ago
NBA shortens games in season exhibition openers
By Luisa Morales | 40 minutes ago
With the league in hiatus since March 11 (March 12, Manila time), the change was made in order to not "overly tax players'...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippine football body warns teams against pulling off a 'Blackwater'
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Like the PBA squads, clubs in the Philippines Football League have been allowed to hold limited workouts but would have to...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Former Maroons reminisce Cinderella run in UAAP 81
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Led by skipper Paul Desiderio and league MVP Bright Akhuetie, the Fighting Maroons managed to make an improbable run to the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with