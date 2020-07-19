Pinoy US NCAA coach: College would have had 'huge value' for Kai Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino basketball phenom Kai Sotto made the decision of skipping college to debut for a new NBA G League squad in their new professional pathway.

But if first-ever Pinoy US NCAA coach Mike Magpayo is asked, a career in college would have done more good than harm for the 7'2" prospect.

Recently becoming the head coach of the University of California Riverside men's basketball team, Magpayo reiterated the importance of going to college.

"Everybody dreams of going to college, it's a four-year beautiful experience, take sports out of it, every kid here in America dreams of going to college," Magpayo said in the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' Coaches Unfiltered.

"That's where you develop into an adult, that's really where you learn to cook your own food. That to me is valuable, you start sending kids professional, you can't [have that]," he added.

Magpayo said college becomes a training ground for kids -- not just athletes -- to develop skills to deal with responsibilities off the court.

While the G League pathway may be the best for Sotto's basketball skills, missing out on the four-year college experience may affect his life outside of basketball.

"There's always been a fit to get your education and learning how to manage that along the way. It's like being a professional, you're gonna have responsibilities off the court," he said.

"I've always have value, huge value on going to college and I think it will get back to that," he added.

Like most of the prospects committing to the NBA G League professional pathway, Sotto didn't lack in offers from NCAA Division 1 schools in the US.

But eager to increase his chances of making it to the NBA, Sotto decided to sign with the developmental league -- with Filipino-American Jalen Green at his side.

The 18-year-old Sotto would simply need to learn his life skills off the court in another way apart from college.