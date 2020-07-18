COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Pagdanganan gets wish, joins Ardina in LPGA hunt
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2020 - 3:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Southeast Asian Games double gold medalist Bianca Pagdanganan finally got her wish after a long pro debut delay, earning a coveted spot in an elite cast in the LPGA Drive On Championship together with comebacking Dottie Ardina.

The $1 million, 54-hole championship firing off July 31 at the par-71 Inverness Club in Toledo, Ohio marks Pagdanganan’s keenly awaited rookie appearance on the world’s premier ladies circuit held back by the coronavirus pandemic. The 2017 Philippine Ladies Open titlist, who earned her LPGA card by finishing tied for 38th in last year’s grueling eight-round Q-Series, was set to launch her pro career in Hawaii last March in the LOTTE Championship, one of the dozen events scrapped from this year’s LPGA calendar due to the global health crisis.

But after a long wait, the US-based shotmaker finally gets to showcase her form she firmed up during and after the lockdown, thrilled to hit her first shot as a pro and over the chance of slugging it out with some of the best players in the world, including former Major winners Angela Stanford and Brittany Lang of the US and Pernille Lindberg of Sweden.

Bannering the 135-player field is world No. 2 Nelly Korda of the US with fellow Americans Lexi Thompson, Lizette Salas and world No. 6 Danielle Kang, along with Aussie Minjee Lee, Spain’s Carlota Ciganda, Celine Boutier of France, Chinese Yu Liu and Korean Amy Yang boosting the cast.

Days leading to the event will have the power-hitting University of Arizona product honing up her short game and putting, key factors in what is expected to be a tight, spirited title chase and in an attempt to create an early impact in the circuit dominated by long hitters.

Pagdanganan has been working it out throughout the quarantine, staying in game-shape with her training regimen while keeping her competitive spirit in check. She’s also coming into the event, to be played without spectators, mentally prepared.

“The last few months have been tough mentally, especially trying to motivate myself and keeping an everyday routine,” she said. “It might be a bit of a challenge, but I just have to make the most from the opportunities I have.”

Like Pagdanganan, Ardina is also eyeing a strong showing in a bid to earn more points to bolster her ranking in the LPGA Players standings for regular members and restore her into full card status.

The Pinay aces are also in the roster of the Marathon Classic, a $2 million, 72-hole championship set Aug. 6-9 at the Highland Meadows Golf Club, also a par-71 layout, in Sylvania, also in Ohio.

Some of the world’s top ranked players, however, will miss the action due to travel restrictions, including No. 1 Jin Young Ko and No. 2 Sung Hyun Park of Korea, and No. 4 Nasa Hataoka of Japan.

