COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Irish Magno
Released
Irish Magno, other Filipina pugs still stranded
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2020 - 3:10pm

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo Olympics qualifier Irish Magno is raring to get back home in Iloilo to continue her training and reunite with her family after six months.

But she has to wait a little longer as the flyweight ace and the rest of the Filipina boxers remain stranded at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City due to the uncertainty of their flight reschedule.

The team arrived in the metropolis earlier this month for their supposedly flight to respective hometowns after staying at the Teachers’ Camp in Baguio City amid the lockdown measures for almost four months.

They have completed the mandatory 14-day quarantines since and passed the COVID-19 swab tests. They have also secured required travel passes and are ready to go anytime.
To no avail, however, they are yet to receive definite flight dates as of writing time.

“We’re longing to get home. It’s stressing to be in quarantine longer and longer. We’re okay to being quarantined again as long as it’s new environment. At least, we’re home,” said Magno, who eyes to ramp up preparations in Janiuay, Iloilo from limited training here under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

By her 29th birthday this July 27, Magno dreams to wake up at home with her family, whom she last saw back in December after winning the silver medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

“Yung flight na lang po talaga hinihintay namin. Sana po sa darating kong birthday, nasa Iloilo na ako,” she added.

The departure of Magno and the Philippine women’s boxing team from Baguio camp was part of the Philippine Sports Commission's belt-tightening measures due to the grappling effects of the pandemic.

BOXING OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
History-making Pinoy US NCAA coach emulates Phil Jackson
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Poised to take the head coaching reins at the University of California (UC) Riverside men's basketball program, Magpayo aims...
Sports
fbfb
Sports venues off-limits to spectators under MGCQ
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
According to Resolution No. 65 of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), spectators in sporting...
Sports
fbfb
Smith, Vogel debunk claims LeBron uncoachable
By Alder Almo | 2 hours ago
“I’d say more than anything he’s more patient now,” Smith said of James during the Lakers zoom call...
Sports
fbfb
NBA restart not considered in annual performance awards
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Players' performances in the NBA restart will not be considered when it comes to deciding recipients of the league's annual...
Sports
fbfb
Waiters, Smith altering Lakers chemistry in positive way, says Vogel
By Alder Almo | 3 hours ago
The Lakers will be without key contributors Rajon Rondo (thumb injury) and Avery Bradley (voluntary sit out) when they resume...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
34 minutes ago
Pole vaulter Natalie Uy smashes Philippine record at US tourney
By Olmin Leyba | 34 minutes ago
Uy cleared 4.30 meters at the new UCS Pink Panther pit to break the Philippine mark of 4.25m she herself posted on the way...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Pagdanganan gets wish, joins Ardina in LPGA hunt
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Pagdanganan has been working it out throughout the quarantine, staying in game-shape with her training regimen while keeping...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Irish Magno, other Filipina pugs still stranded
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Tokyo Olympics qualifier Irish Magno is raring to get back home in Iloilo to continue her training and reunite with her family...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
The coach as a football frontliner
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The Filipino football coach is the frontliner for the Philippine Football Federation, the regional Football Associations,...
Sports
fbfb
2 hours ago
Chooks-to-Go eyes 3x3 hoops 'bubble'
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
“The target is September and we will hold our games inside “Inspire” Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna,”...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with