Irish Magno, other Filipina pugs still stranded

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo Olympics qualifier Irish Magno is raring to get back home in Iloilo to continue her training and reunite with her family after six months.

But she has to wait a little longer as the flyweight ace and the rest of the Filipina boxers remain stranded at the Philsports Complex in Pasig City due to the uncertainty of their flight reschedule.

The team arrived in the metropolis earlier this month for their supposedly flight to respective hometowns after staying at the Teachers’ Camp in Baguio City amid the lockdown measures for almost four months.

They have completed the mandatory 14-day quarantines since and passed the COVID-19 swab tests. They have also secured required travel passes and are ready to go anytime.

To no avail, however, they are yet to receive definite flight dates as of writing time.

“We’re longing to get home. It’s stressing to be in quarantine longer and longer. We’re okay to being quarantined again as long as it’s new environment. At least, we’re home,” said Magno, who eyes to ramp up preparations in Janiuay, Iloilo from limited training here under General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

By her 29th birthday this July 27, Magno dreams to wake up at home with her family, whom she last saw back in December after winning the silver medal in the 30th Southeast Asian Games.

“Yung flight na lang po talaga hinihintay namin. Sana po sa darating kong birthday, nasa Iloilo na ako,” she added.

The departure of Magno and the Philippine women’s boxing team from Baguio camp was part of the Philippine Sports Commission's belt-tightening measures due to the grappling effects of the pandemic.