The coach as a football frontliner

MANILA, Philippines — Several years ago, I attended a coaching clinic given by the Manchester United Football Academy at the University of Makati.

While the British coaches were on the field teaching the young boys some drills and tactics, a group of Filipino coaches sat in the stands watching. One of them, who had made a name for himself as a national player and as a head coach of a UAAP school, remarked – in the vernacular -- to no one in particular, “We teach these kids the same thing? Why is it they listen more to these coaches? Is it because they are from a big club? Because they are white?”

I answered. “Maybe it is also because they are from United. But I wonder… if you say your players are more attentive to these coaches and are going through the hoops for them, why don’t they do the same thing for you? With all due respect… do your players believe in what you teach or respect what you teach?”

No one spoke for five minutes until someone mercifully broke the deafening silence.

Truthfully, I felt for that coach and his colleagues.

The Filipino football coach is the frontliner for the Philippine Football Federation, the regional Football Associations, the schools and their respective programs. I know the PFF has its programs for the coaches and bless them for that.

Now, I have spoken to many a local coach as well as the game’s officials and here are some ideas and questions I am putting forth without prejudice to anyone. Read it with clear eyes and full hearts as was famously said in Friday Night Lights.

What is the career path of the Filipino football coach?

From what I understand, know, and have seen it is like this – schools, regional football associations, clubs, national teams, technical directors.

Now it can be said that many – to clarify I did not say, all -- of the best coaches (not in the PFL) are in the UAAP and the NCAA. The best players throughout the archipelago come over to Manila to play for them because of the intense recruiting programs in Manila.

This should behoove the provincial associations to strengthen their local leagues to create opportunities for their coaches and their players. In Manila, more often than not, it is their alumni who coach their schools. So the opportunities for provincial coaches are smaller unless they play in Manila.

Strengthening the provincial coaches will create a healthy atmosphere, widen the pool, and improve the grassroots game.

And here I would like to stress the talent identification program and a database. I know this has long been discussed – for almost two decades now. I am really not sure if it is in place.

I know FIFA has provided this platform its member federations to use.

A coach and a player can only improve not only by the number of matches played but also the quality of the matches they play in.

So all this is a collation of data that must start with the regional football associations.

The way to improve the grassroots program is to strengthen the regional associations and their local tournaments. The talent identification must be made by not only one but several parties to prevent biases, prejudices, and well, laziness.

The coaches must not only be equipped with the technical skills but also language and communication skills. Not many are very good in expressing themselves and their ideas.

And the up and coming coaching talent should be in a program that puts them on a path for the proper license and badges all the way to the Asian Football Confederation diploma; the highest certification an Asian coach can aspire for.

It is the same as UEFA’s pro coaching license. However, the UEFA is still considered higher because of the level of education and opportunities. The UEFA license is recognized in Asia but not vice versa.

AFC categorizes the coaching competence of the member federations. The PFF is a convention member only up to the A Level. As I understand it, the PFF can design its own content for its program and designed by its the technical department based on needs and realities. And it isn’t the same as our neighboring countries. Hence, it is not the same as UEFA.

Another thing to consider is the cost of these licenses. It is very expensive. The UEFA pro license will cost about P350,000 at the very least. I know the PFF helps out in this regard and obviously, they need help because the FIFA money goes to certain programs and it might not be enough.

And there are all these other steps. I know of a coach who has spent close to a million for all his certifications.

I have discussed with coaches who espouse a certain style of play across the nation. I am not as learned in the Xs and Os as they are but I wonder, if say, the 4-2-3-1 system is taught across all programs, how long does it takes for them to grasp that? And that isn’t even in vogue right now. Many of the best clubs in the world run a 3-5-2. And that leads me to this – systems change very dynamically and systematically. So is a certain style of play going to get us where we want?

For the longest time, Brazil wanted to play beautiful football and not the pragmatic style of play as espoused by Germany (pre-Jurgen Klinsmann). Well, they played that style in the 2014 World Cup and they were thoroughly embarrassed by the Germans.

I guess the basics will never change – the skills, fundamentals, and tactics.

Whatever it is, all football stakeholders must look at how we can help the local coaches who will in turn improve the regional games. It needs a concerted effort for sure.