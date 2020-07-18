COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Chooks-to-go 3x3 commissioner Eric Altamirano (C)
Chooks-to-Go
Chooks-to-Go eyes 3x3 hoops 'bubble'
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2020 - 2:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — If given the green light by the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 League is looking at starting its season in September and in a “bubble.”

“The target is September and we will hold our games inside “Inspire” Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna,” said league commissioner Eric Altamirano on Saturday. “Right now, if the IATF will give us a go-signal, we will start with individual practices only.”

The IATF had actually approved the resumption of practices for pro leagues like the PBA, Philippine Football League, 3x3 basketball and boxing upon the recommendation of the Games and Amusement Board.

“Again, we have to wait for approval from IATF. We don’t want to make them think that we are pre-empting their decision on lifting restrictions especially with the opening of games,” said Altamirano.

“So far, we’re only allowed for practices,” he added.

League owner Ronald Mascarinas of Bounty Agro Ventures, Inc., for his part, said the season will be used as part of the country’s preparation for the Olympic Qualifying Tournament in Austria next year.

Half of the national 3x3 team formed are from Chooks-to-Go’s pool — Joshua Munzon and Alvin Pasaol — while the other half are from the PBA — CJ Perez and Mo Tauyuaa.

“Our focus is to prepare our 3x3 national team for the OQT,” said Mascarinas.

The idea of putting the league in a bubble was patterned after the NBA restart in Orlando, Florida.

The league operates on an estimated manpower of more or less 120 including players, which makes the bubble concept viable.

