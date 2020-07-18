COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
History-making Pinoy US NCAA coach emulates Phil Jackson
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2020 - 11:40am

MANILA, Philippines — The US NCAA Division 1's first-ever Filipino coach Mike Magpayo is looking to emulate one of basketball's best in Phil Jackson when it comes to handling his players.

Poised to take the head coaching reins at the University of California (UC) Riverside men's basketball program, Magpayo aims to follow the footsteps of his coaching idol in dealing with his own squad.

"You know, my idols are Coach Spoelstra, Brad Stevens [and] Phil Jackson," Magpayo said in the recent episode of Tiebreaker Vods' Coaches Unfiltered.

"So my thing is relationships because I really believe in this and when I was younger, I used to listen to Phil Jackson he was like there are three positives for every one negative and that's just something that I always thought of as I was becoming a high school coach... I just think I like to create a positive environment," he said.

Magpayo said he relied heavily on off-court relationships with his players to establish good rapport with them.

This type of approach when it comes to the cagers he handles, especially being a foreigner, helps him connect more.

"I think that's where guys are motivated, I think that's where they're encouraged... I think that [also] builds equity," he said.

However, the 40-year-old assured he would hold his players accountable for mistakes even with his positive attitude.

"I will hold you accountable... that was kinda my role here over the last two years, to be that kind of bad cop but still coaching in a really positive environment. I choose more Phil Jackson than [a] Bobby Knight," he said.

Before taking over the head coaching job, Magpayo held the assistant coach position at UC Riverside since 2018.

