Zion Williamson of the New Orleans Pelicans
AFP
NBA restart not considered in annual performance awards
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 18, 2020 - 10:37am

MANILA, Philippines — Players' performances in the NBA restart will not be considered when it comes to deciding recipients of the league's annual awards.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic, performance awards like the Most Valuable Player (MVP), Rookie of the Year (ROY), Sixth Man of the Year, Defensive Player of the year, Coach of the Year, will be based upon the regular season before the league suspended play last March.

The NBA's decision to exclude the seeding games in consideration for the awards reportedly "ensures a fair process" in which players and coaches from all 30 teams will be on the same footing in terms of opportunity.

Only 22 teams were invited back to the NBA restart in Orlando, Florida.

This decision will probably have the most effect on the race for ROY, with rookie sensations Zion Williamson and Ja Morant caught in a tight race for the accolade.

Williamson missed a big chunk of the regular season prior to the suspension and was only able to play a handful of games before play stopped last March 11 (March 12, Manila time).

However, season stat leaders will include the eight seeding games in the restart.

All 22 teams in Orlando will play a total of eight games each to determine the final cast and seeding of playoff teams in both the Eastern and Western Conferences.

The season restart officially tips off on July 30 (July 31 in Manila).

