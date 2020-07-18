Sports venues off-limits to spectators under MGCQ

MANILA, Philippines – Fans will still not be in attendance in sporting events even in the most lenient of quarantine measures.

According to Resolution No. 65 of the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), spectators in sporting events are still prohibited in areas under General Community Quarantine (GCQ) and Modified Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

In the same meeting, the members of the IATF prohibited spectators in all outdoor non-contact sports and exercises in areas under general community quarantine and indoor and outdoor sports and exercises in areas under modified general community quarantine. | via @xtinamen — Philstar.com (@PhilstarNews) July 17, 2020

MGCQ is considered the most lenient of quarantine measures amid the pandemic.

The resolution allows those under GCQ and MGCQ to participate in "outdoor non-contact sports and other forms of exercises".

Some sports mentioned in the resolution included biking, golf, swimming, tennis, badminton and skateboarding.

However, minimum public health standards must be observed while participating in the aforementioned sports like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

Equipment between those participating in the sport shall also not be allowed.

But apart from "outdoor non-contact sports", the IATF has also given a green light to contact sports such as basketball, boxing and football to start limited practices.

Pro basketball and football leagues are trying to formulate a "bubble plan" in order to resume their play sooner rather than later.

But should the Philippine Basketball Association or the Philippine Football League be able to get back on their respective courts this year, spectators on the stands will not be something to expect.