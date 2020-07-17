Blackwater Elite upbeat amid sale talks, PBA sanction

MANILA, Philippines – As controversies swirl around Blackwater, coach Nash Racela said the team’s morale remains high as the Elite stay focused on preparing for the PBA’s eventual restart.

“Team is in high spirits,” Racela told The STAR Friday.

The Elite are in hot water lately as an offshoot of what team owner Dioceldo Sy mentioned as a team “practice” during his guesting on TV5’s Sports Page.

The PBA’s initial reaction led to Sy expressing his frustration and shared to The STAR his desire to sell the franchise for P150 million.

Sy assured the team is honoring its commitment to the players and coaches, as well as the PBA, until the franchise finds a new owner.

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial has slapped Blackwater with a P100,000 fine for jumping the gun on the league’s targeted training and physical conditioning resumption.

He has also ordered the entire Blackwater team to undergo swab testing procedure and should the tests yield negative results, they need to go on a seven-day quarantine.

This series of events won’t diminish the Elite’s spirits moving forward.

“(We’re) very much looking forward to the resumption of the league,” said Racela.