Miguel Tabuena
File
Miguel Tabuena ready to plunge back into golf action
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - July 17, 2020 - 4:21pm

MANILA, Philippines – Like any other golfer worth his salt, Miguel Tabuena can’t wait to mix it up with the best and the brightest here and abroad, keeping himself ready and in shape despite the absence of competition the last four months.

“The last four months have been very productive for me,” said the two-time Philippine Open champion and Rio Olympics veteran. “I spent a lot of time working out and getting my body ready for the resumption of the season.”

The local circuit and other regional tours, forced to suspend play mid-March due to the health crisis, are tipped to re-start in September when travel restrictions are expected to ease up with Tabuena underscoring his readiness to hack it out again against his fellow local stars and foreign aces.

“I plan to play any tournament that I am given the chance to play when the local circuit is up and running again,” said the 25-year-old Tabuena, who has recorded 10 victories on the Philippine Golf Tour, including the Philippine Open in 2015 and 2018.

A regular Asian Tour card holder, Tabuena, who also played in six PGA Tour events, also looks forward to resuming his campaign abroad.

“Barring any travel restrictions and when the Asian Tour gets started again, I plan to travel to those tournaments as well,” he added.

During the long break, the diminutive but talented shotmaker had built up on strength and length, then shuttling to and from the Manila Golf in Makati, the Manila Southwoods in Cavite and the Anvaya Cove Golf and Sports Club in Bataan after the relaxing of lockdown restrictions last month.

Aware of the rise of COVID-19 cases in the Big City, Tabuena remains wary of the threat the virus poses but believes the local organizers are leaving no stone unturned to ensure the health and safety of not only of the players but also all those involved in the circuit.

“I know that the people in charge of the tour are taking every precaution to make sure that the staff, caddies and players are safe,” said Tabuena. “Just like every sport and industry starting up, it’s a risk. But if everyone works together and honestly to keep each other safe, I believe it can be done.”

“I would love the local circuit to start up again. I know that the COVID-19 numbers are still climbing, so I really don’t know when that will be possible. But I’m hopeful that it will be soon,” he added.

While a spate of injuries have slowed down Tabuena the past couple of years, he vouched that he’s tip-top shape now and is more than ready to take on anybody at any circuit.

“I think I’m injury-free now — I feel stronger and more fit,” said Tabuena, who has been working it out with a nutritionist and a fitness coach aside from swing coach J3 Altea. “I’ve been putting a lot of time getting my body stronger and healthier.”

“The long break was tough on everyone, but I didn’t want it to go to waste. It was still time to improve on myself. So that’s what I tried to do,” he added. “I can’t wait to compete again and I know everyone is raring to go.”

