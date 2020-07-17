COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Sy
STAR/ File
Sy apologizes to GAB chief, vows to honor commitments
Abac Cordero (The Philippine Star) - July 17, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A day after declaring that his PBA franchise is up for sale, Blackwater Elite team owner Dioceldo Sy did the next best thing.

He assured everyone, from the players and coaches down to the ballboys, that Blackwater will honor their contracts until the six-year-old franchise finds a new owner.

“Yes, of course,” he told The STAR, which first broke news Wednesday evening that Sy had already put a price tag of P150 million on the franchise.

The 62-year-old Sy said Blackwater will also continue to honor its commitment to the PBA and its fans, and vowed to suit up if and when the league gets the go-signal from the government to resume play before the franchise is sold.

“We need to play if there is no buyer. It’s okay. We have a good team,” he said yesterday.

The team is raring to play amid the pandemic. In fact, they were quite too eager that they held practice several days ago, ahead of the 11 other teams and even without the final clearance from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) and the PBA-imposed swab testing.

Blackwater’s move raised some eyebrows, and drew the ire of PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

But Sy, who at first had maintained that they did not violate any rules, mainly because they observed the strictest health protocols during their on-court gathering, has mellowed down.

Sy told The STAR that he has instructed his brother, PBA board of governors member Silliman Sy, to arrange a meeting with GAB chairman Baham Mitra.

“I’m requesting a meeting with Abraham Mitra to personally apologize to him for the animosity created by our actions. I’m humbling down for the sake of peace,” he said.

“I’m sending a message to the GAB chairman if we can meet anytime so I can apologize to him personally,” said Sy, a sportsman and owner of Ever Bilena Cosmetics, Inc.

“I just want to quiet down the issues. I don’t want to create any animosity with anyone. I will also request for a meeting with our PBA commissioner,” he added.

Sy said his six-year-old franchise filing a leave of absence from the PBA is not an option at the moment.

“I just hope we can swing the deal quickly on selling our franchise,” he said.

Chooks-to-Go, said to be a prospective buyer, isn’t dipping its hands on the deal, saying it’s still focused on helping the Philippine 3x3 team qualify to next year’s Tokyo Olympics.

Chooks is not raring to go just yet.

PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PBA fines Blackwater P100,000 for training violation; owner to be probed for comments
By Olmin Leyba | 7 hours ago
The Elite were slapped with a hefty P100,000 fine by the PBA Thursday for jumping the gun on the league’s official training...
Sports
fbfb
Top prospect Kimunga joins Kai Sotto in NBA G League
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Despite offers from Duke, Kentucky, Auburn and Texas Tech, the 6-foot-8 forward became the latest prospect to bypass collegiate...
Sports
fbfb
Pacquiao's MPBL moves on from ABS-CBN, looks for new TV home
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
After a lengthy discussion with founder and CEO Sen. Manny Pacquiao, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is now...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines, Asian body push for esports inclusion in next SEA Games
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The online games have gained ground in the international scene after being adopted by the International Olympic Committee...
Sports
fbfb
Newest Pacquiao fighter Eumir Marcial seeks world title and Olympic medal
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The contract that Marcial signed will last six years, and in it is a clause that stipulates MP Promotions still allowing the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
S+A Channel signs off
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 17, 2020 - 12:00am
ABS-CBN has started its retrenchment, starting with Sports + Action Channel, a week after its application for a new 25-year broadcast franchise was denied by the House of Representatives.
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Elite Incur P.1 million fine; More to follow
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
And the woes pile up for the Blackwater Elite.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
De Guzman, Ibanez, Antonio in 1-2-3 finish
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
International Master Ricky de Guzman overcame a first-round defeat to lead a 1-2-3 finish by the Philippines in the Zone 3.3...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
ABL cancels 2019-20 season
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The ASEAN Basketball League has officially aborted its 10th season.
Sports
fbfb
Appeal for help
By Joaquin M. Henson | July 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The good news is pro boxing referee and judge Virgilio Garcia will likely be discharged from The Medical City in Pasig this weekend after recovering from COVID-19 but the bad news is he’s hard up to pay his...
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with