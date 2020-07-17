COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
Elite Incur P.1 million fine; More to follow
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - July 17, 2020 - 12:00am

Black day for blackwater

MANILA, Philippines — And the woes pile up for the Blackwater Elite.

The Elite were slapped with a hefty P100,000 fine by the PBA yesterday for jumping the gun on the league’s official training resumption.

Moreover, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial ordered the whole team to undergo swab testing and observe a seven-day quarantine if they test negative and show no symptom of the virus.

The issue doesn’t end there for Blackwater, though, as the Commissioner’s Office initiated a probe on statements issued by Blackwater owner Dioceldo Sy.

Sy has expressed frustration with the PBA’s reaction to the workout he mentioned on TV5’s Sports Page show and told The STAR he’s putting the Blackwater franchise for sale.

“Medyo mabigat yung sinabi niya so iimbestigahan namin; after that ipapadala namin sa board yung findings and recommendation (He made some strong statements about the PBA so we’re investigating it. The Commissioner’s Office will then submit our finding and recommendation to the board),” Marcial said.

“(We) will wait till the PBA hears formally from team owner Dioceldo Sy,” PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said in a Viber message.

“Lost of interest and accusing PBA as bullies – if it’s true he said that – is a serious matter and needs to be clarified,” he stressed.

Another sanction is possible considering the league had previously penalized personalities for what it felt were “detrimental” statements.

Blackwater likewise has to face the music at the Games and Amusements Board, which is investigating the team for  “holding practice without GAB approval.

“Please be reminded that although the IATF already approved team trainings through IATF resolution No. 51, the GAB and DOH have yet to sign the Joint Administrative Order,” GAB chairman Baham Mitra said in his letter to Blackwater.

“The JAO will serve as the implementing guidelines which shall govern the conduct of professional and non-professional sports trainings while the country is under community quarantine,” he explained.

As such, Mitra said the PBA as well as the Philippines Football League couldn’t start their limited training until the IATF resolution is officially issued.

Top prospect Kimunga joins Kai Sotto in NBA G League
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Despite offers from Duke, Kentucky, Auburn and Texas Tech, the 6-foot-8 forward became the latest prospect to bypass collegiate...
Pacquiao's MPBL moves on from ABS-CBN, looks for new TV home
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
After a lengthy discussion with founder and CEO Sen. Manny Pacquiao, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is now...
Philippines, Asian body push for esports inclusion in next SEA Games
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The online games have gained ground in the international scene after being adopted by the International Olympic Committee...
Newest Pacquiao fighter Eumir Marcial seeks world title and Olympic medal
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
The contract that Marcial signed will last six years, and in it is a clause that stipulates MP Promotions still allowing the...
Latest
1 hour ago
Sy apologizes to GAB chief, vows to honor commitments
By Abac Cordero | 1 hour ago
A day after declaring that his PBA franchise is up for sale, Blackwater Elite team owner Dioceldo Sy did the next best t...
S+A Channel signs off
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 17, 2020 - 12:00am
ABS-CBN has started its retrenchment, starting with Sports + Action Channel, a week after its application for a new 25-year broadcast franchise was denied by the House of Representatives.
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
De Guzman, Ibanez, Antonio in 1-2-3 finish
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
International Master Ricky de Guzman overcame a first-round defeat to lead a 1-2-3 finish by the Philippines in the Zone 3.3...
1 hour ago
ABL cancels 2019-20 season
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
The ASEAN Basketball League has officially aborted its 10th season.
Appeal for help
By Joaquin M. Henson | July 17, 2020 - 12:00am
The good news is pro boxing referee and judge Virgilio Garcia will likely be discharged from The Medical City in Pasig this weekend after recovering from COVID-19 but the bad news is he's hard up to pay his...
1 hour ago
