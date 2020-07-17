Elite Incur P.1 million fine; More to follow

Black day for blackwater

MANILA, Philippines — And the woes pile up for the Blackwater Elite.

The Elite were slapped with a hefty P100,000 fine by the PBA yesterday for jumping the gun on the league’s official training resumption.

Moreover, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial ordered the whole team to undergo swab testing and observe a seven-day quarantine if they test negative and show no symptom of the virus.

The issue doesn’t end there for Blackwater, though, as the Commissioner’s Office initiated a probe on statements issued by Blackwater owner Dioceldo Sy.

Sy has expressed frustration with the PBA’s reaction to the workout he mentioned on TV5’s Sports Page show and told The STAR he’s putting the Blackwater franchise for sale.

“Medyo mabigat yung sinabi niya so iimbestigahan namin; after that ipapadala namin sa board yung findings and recommendation (He made some strong statements about the PBA so we’re investigating it. The Commissioner’s Office will then submit our finding and recommendation to the board),” Marcial said.

“(We) will wait till the PBA hears formally from team owner Dioceldo Sy,” PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said in a Viber message.

“Lost of interest and accusing PBA as bullies – if it’s true he said that – is a serious matter and needs to be clarified,” he stressed.

Another sanction is possible considering the league had previously penalized personalities for what it felt were “detrimental” statements.

Blackwater likewise has to face the music at the Games and Amusements Board, which is investigating the team for “holding practice without GAB approval.

“Please be reminded that although the IATF already approved team trainings through IATF resolution No. 51, the GAB and DOH have yet to sign the Joint Administrative Order,” GAB chairman Baham Mitra said in his letter to Blackwater.

“The JAO will serve as the implementing guidelines which shall govern the conduct of professional and non-professional sports trainings while the country is under community quarantine,” he explained.

As such, Mitra said the PBA as well as the Philippines Football League couldn’t start their limited training until the IATF resolution is officially issued.