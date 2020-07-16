COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Ever Bilena owner Dioceldo Sy (far right) and his Blackwater Elite team in one of their games in PBA Season 44.
www.facebook.com/blackwaterpba
PBA fines Blackwater P100,000 for training violation; owner to be probed for comments
Olmin Leyba (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2020 - 5:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – And the woes pile up for Blackwater Elite.

The Elite were slapped with a hefty P100,000 fine by the PBA Thursday for jumping the gun on the league’s official training resumption.

Moreover, PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial ordered the whole team to undergo swab testing and observe a seven-day quarantine if they test negative and show no symptom of the virus.

The issue doesn’t end there for Blackwater, though, as the Commissioner’s Office initiated a probe on statements issued by Blackwater owner Dioceldo Sy.

Sy has expressed frustration with the PBA’s reaction to the workout he mentioned on TV5’s Sports Page show and told the STAR he’s putting the Blackwater franchise for sale.

“Medyo mabigat yung sinabi niya so iimbestigahan namin; after that papadala namin sa board yung findings and recommendation (He made some strong statements about the PBA so we’re investigating it. The Commissioner’s Office will then submit our finding and recommendation to the board),” Marcial said.

“(We) Will wait till the PBA hears formally from team owner Dioceldo Sy,” PBA chairman Ricky Vargas said in a Viber message,

“Loss of interest and accusing PBA as bullies — if it’s true he said that — is a serious matter and needs to be clarified,” he stressed.

Another sanction is possible considering the league had previously penalized personalities for what it felt were “detrimental” statements.

Blackwater likewise has to face the music at the Games and Amusements Board, which is investigating the team for  "holding practice without GAB approval

“Please be reminded that although the IATF already approved team trainings through IATF resolution No. 51, the GAB and DOH have yet to sign the Joint Administrative Order, “ GAB chairman Baham Mitra said in his letter to Blackwater.

“The JAO will serve as the implementing guidelines which shall govern the conduct of professional and non-professional sports trainings while the country is under community quarantine,” he explained.

As such, Mitra said the PBA as well as the Philippines Football League couldn’t start their limited training until the IATF resolution is officially issued.

BLACKWATER PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Top prospect Kimunga joins Kai Sotto in NBA G League
By John Bryan Ulanday | 3 hours ago
Despite offers from Duke, Kentucky, Auburn and Texas Tech, the 6-foot-8 forward became the latest prospect to bypass collegiate...
Sports
fbfb
Pacquiao's MPBL moves on from ABS-CBN, looks for new TV home
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
After a lengthy discussion with founder and CEO Sen. Manny Pacquiao, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is now...
Sports
fbfb
ABL scraps season due to COVID-19
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
In a statement issued Wednesday, the ABL deemed that there is "no safe way" to complete the remaining fixtures.
Sports
fbfb
Sports team owners also take a hit due to pandemic
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Most teams in different leagues have been trying to cope with the situation with salary cuts and other cost-cutting meas...
Sports
fbfb
De Guzman rebounds, posts win in Asian seniors online chess tiff
By Joey Villar | 5 hours ago
The former Asian Junior champion and eight-time Illinois, US titlist eventually took the top spot after edging Ibanez, a National...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
2 hours ago
Philippines, Asian body push for esports inclusion in next SEA Games
By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
The online games have gained ground in the international scene after being adopted by the International Olympic Committee...
Sports
fbfb
3 hours ago
Philippine amateur boxing body vows continued support for new pro Eumir Marcial
By Olmin Leyba | 3 hours ago
Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) president Ricky Vargas assured Eumir Felix Marcial of the association’s...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Gilas women strengthen call for women's pro league
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
With mainstay Jack Danielle Animam announcing she will be playing as an import for a collegiate team in Taiwan, the Gilas...
Sports
fbfb
4 hours ago
Newest Pacquiao fighter Eumir Marcial seeks world title and Olympic medal
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
The contract that Marcial signed will last six years, and in it is a clause that stipulates MP Promotions still allowing the...
Sports
fbfb
5 hours ago
Olympics boss reluctant to hold Tokyo Games behind closed doors
5 hours ago
Banning fans from the Tokyo Olympics is "clearly something we don't want", International Olympic Committee chief Thomas Bach...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with