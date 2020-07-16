Sports progress under COVID-19: Pros, Olympians seek 'bubble' as quarantine relaxed

MANILA, Philippines — Pro leagues are planning to go into a "bubble" set-up as they work towards returning amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Philippine Football League, which was among the two organizations to first receive a nod from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to resume practices, is expected to play its season in Carmona with all teams staying in a single venue as the season goes on.

Its fourth season was supposed to start in March but was pushed back to a still-to-be-determined date due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is also eyeing a similar setup in the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

The league's plan will look like the NBA's in Orlando, Florida, with PBA players expected to stay in a nearby hotel until the end of the season.

Apart from the "bubble" plan, PBA players will also undergo testing to ensure safety inside the league.

Per Commissioner Willie Marcial, the league plans to resume play by October with the Philippine Cup.

However, should an October return deem impossible, the PBA will simply scrap its 45th season altogether.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is also working to create a "bubble" of its own for Olympic bets.

Meaning Olympic-bound Filipino athletes, as well as those who are still in the running for a slot, will be able to train together in a single venue.

The PSC is currently waiting on the green light from the IATF for Olympic bets to resume training.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque expressed support for the Olympian "bubble" plan last week.

Meanwhile, semi-pro leagues like the Premier Volleyball League, the Philippine Superliga and the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League are still seeking nods from the IATF to resume its practices.

Boxing, for its part, is already approved in areas under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

Despite the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, sports leagues are proving resilient in planning its return amid the health crisis.