COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
LIFE AFTER LOCKDOWN
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
The PBA, PFL and Olympic bets are seeking a "bubble" setup in the resumption of their activities
FILE/Released
Sports progress under COVID-19: Pros, Olympians seek 'bubble' as quarantine relaxed
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 16, 2020 - 10:04am

MANILA, Philippines — Pro leagues are planning to go into a "bubble" set-up as they work towards returning amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Philippine Football League, which was among the two organizations to first receive a nod from the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF) to resume practices, is expected to play its season in Carmona with all teams staying in a single venue as the season goes on.

Its fourth season was supposed to start in March but was pushed back to a still-to-be-determined date due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) is also eyeing a similar setup in the Araneta Coliseum in Cubao, Quezon City.

The league's plan will look like the NBA's in Orlando, Florida, with PBA players expected to stay in a nearby hotel until the end of the season.

Apart from the "bubble" plan, PBA players will also undergo testing to ensure safety inside the league.

Per Commissioner Willie Marcial, the league plans to resume play by October with the Philippine Cup.

However, should an October return deem impossible, the PBA will simply scrap its 45th season altogether.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) is also working to create a "bubble" of its own for Olympic bets.

Meaning Olympic-bound Filipino athletes, as well as those who are still in the running for a slot, will be able to train together in a single venue.

The PSC is currently waiting on the green light from the IATF for Olympic bets to resume training.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque expressed support for the Olympian "bubble" plan last week.

Meanwhile, semi-pro leagues like the Premier Volleyball League, the Philippine Superliga and the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League are still seeking nods from the IATF to resume its practices.

Boxing, for its part, is already approved in areas under Modified General Community Quarantine (MGCQ).

Despite the continued rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, sports leagues are proving resilient in planning its return amid the health crisis.

BASKETBALL BOXING FOOTBALL OLYMPICS PBA PFL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pacquiao's MPBL moves on from ABS-CBN, looks for new TV home
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
After a lengthy discussion with founder and CEO Sen. Manny Pacquiao, the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) is now...
Sports
fbfb
Is there an NBA threshold?
By Joaquin Henson | July 16, 2020 - 12:00am
There are at least 54 NBA players who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, including two who reported for work at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex and left to isolate outside the bubble campus in Orlando,...
Sports
fbfb
Trouble ahead of bubble
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
The PBA is looking into what could be an unauthorized practice held by the Blackwater Elite ahead of the league’s official...
Sports
fbfb
ABL scraps season due to COVID-19
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
In a statement issued Wednesday, the ABL deemed that there is "no safe way" to complete the remaining fixtures.
Sports
fbfb
PSC begins hunt for co-conspirators in 'payroll scam'
By Joey Villar | 18 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission will form a separate group tasked to search potential co-conspirators with the suspect involved...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
20 hours ago
Eala siblings train in front of Rafael Nadal
By John Bryan Ulanday | 20 hours ago
Siblings Alex and Miko Eala got extra motivation to reach their tennis dreams after the legendary Rafael Nadal personally...
Sports
fbfb
22 hours ago
Fil-foreigners reflect on effect of Azkals' 2010 Suzuki Cup campaign
By Rick Olivares | 22 hours ago
The success of the Philippine men’s football team in the 2010 Suzuki Cup elevated the sport in so many ways in the country...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Ardina ready to relaunch LPGA, Symetra campaign
By Dante Navarro | 1 day ago
Dottie Ardina left for the US the other day, ready to re-launch her campaign in a cutthroat battle for top honors and Olympic...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
Olympics in a fix
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
With fingers crossed and prayers for Divine Providence, POC first vice president Joey Romasanta said the other day he’s...
Sports
fbfb
1 day ago
PSC asks NBI to probe alleged scam
By Joey Villar | 1 day ago
The Philippine Sports Commission has asked the National Bureau of Investigation to look deeper into the alleged “athletes-padding”...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with