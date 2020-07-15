Eala siblings train in front of Rafael Nadal

MANILA, Philippines – Siblings Alex and Miko Eala got extra motivation to reach their tennis dreams after the legendary Rafael Nadal personally observed their training in Spain.

Both scholars of the Rafa Nadal Academy (RNA) in Mallorca, the Eala siblings enjoyed a rare opportunity to train in front of the world no. 2 tennis player.

The 19-time grand slam champion also gave a short pep talk to Alex, Miko and the rest of the RNA scholars working on their crafts amid the pandemic.

Last month, RNA announced Miko’s next career chapter with his commitment to the Pennsylvania State University in U.S NCAA Division I starting next season.

The 17-year-old rising star introduced himself to the international tennis scene after winning the Boys’ Singles in the Hellenic Banks Masters Tennis Academy tournament held in Cyprus last year.

Her 15-year-old sister Alex, meanwhile, won the prestigious Australian Open girls’ doubles title with Indonesian pal Priska Madelyn Nugroho last February.

Currently the world no. 4 junior tennis player, Alex also debuted in pro-tennis last March with a win over Nadia Alam of Venezuela in the ITF Women’s Fixtures in Tunisia before all scheduled tennis events were suspended due to the pandemic.